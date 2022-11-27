After his bloc's emphatic election victory, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's promise of swiftly establishing a government has not come into fruition. On Sunday, the incoming prime minister will return to the negotiating table, with a meeting slated with Avi Maoz, the one-man caucus of the far-right party Noam, who was 11th on Religious Zionism.

The leader of the fringe, far-right party has been touring Israeli media panels in the last week, calling for an "authority for Jewish identity of the country," attacking the Education Ministry's new guidelines to help transgender youths and the ban on conversion therapy.

Noam sees itself as a champion of Jewish, national and religious values. It raises the banner of "Jewish identity,” “family values” and fights against what they call “post-modernism.” While all of which could sound reasonable, in practice, Noam's representatives have emphasized time and again their opposition to LGBTQ and Reform Jews' rights, as well as their will to reform the judiciary system.

The party suggests that "foreign powers and many countries" are behind a massive campaign to undermine and alter every value, norm or concept in Israel and alludes to a sort of “deep state” running the judiciary and the education system.

After being elected to the Knesset in 2021, Maoz promised it was only the beginning. From now on he will fight against the omnipresence of post-modernist worldviews, which seek to blur the Jewish sacred identity. He also pledged to cleanse the education and judiciary systems from what he called "body tissues infected with post-modernist worldviews," as well as reform the academia and the military.

Now, Maoz is expected to not only raise Noam's "normative family” banner but also promote the party's principles in the Knesset. Maoz's only vice is that he is far from being an ideal politician, he lacks charisma and while "he knows his way around bureaucracy and is a master of finding detours,” as a co-worker at the Construction and Housing Ministry has said, he is not very inspiring.

Open gallery view Noam campaign posters read 'Israel chooses to be normal'

Maoz, who was one of the founders of Kibbutz Migdal Oz, a settlement in the West Bank, made it into the Knesset at 64. After serving in the Israeli army, he studied at the prominent Mercaz Harav yeshiva, where ultra-conservative Rabbi Tzvi Tau was his spiritual guide. When Tau left the yeshiva over ideological differences with the religious Zionist camp, Maoz followed Tau to his breakaway yeshiva, Har Hamor.

At the time Maoz was heavily involved in the struggle to free Jewish activists in the former Soviet Union who were jailed for their Zionist activity, the so-called Prisoners of Zion. He then worked under Natan Sharansky, a prominent prisoner of Zion, at the Interior Ministry and the Construction and Housing Ministry.

In 2004, Maoz resigned in protest of Israel’s Gaza disengagement plan and focused his efforts on developing settlements, alongside other business activities throughout the private sector.

While it might seem that Maoz was promoted as a candidate thanks to his affiliation with Har Hamor yeshiva, Rabbi Tau and the yeshiva's leadership opted for Maoz mainly due to his experience in the public sector.

Open gallery view Avi Maoz, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir signing a vote-sharing deal ahead of Israel's election Credit: Otzma Yehudit

The New Normal?

Maoz hopes to utilize his work experience to promote the values of what Noam calls "the normative family.” Promoting “a normative family” is a Noam doublespeak for the struggle against any form of a LGBTQ family, which, as far as Noam understands it, is one of the most serious threats to Israeli society.

In his speeches, Maoz attempts to undermine the efforts to normalize LGBTQ families by calling their democratic legitimacy into question. "When did we all get together and decide that it's appropriate for the education system to teach our children that deviant relations between two men or two women are normative and constitute a desired family model?"

Maoz also vocalizes his views on other matters, such as local initiatives for public transport on Shabbat and maintaining the Chief Rabbinate’s sway over Jewish conversions, regularly fights against liberal Jewish groups, as well as against a proposal for an egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall, and takes aim at liberal education, women in combat, and – naturally – the media.

In a 2021 interview with Makor Rishon, a right-wing religious publication, Maoz referred to his desired familial modal, saying that “the greatest contribution women can make for the state is to marry and raise an honorable family.”

Rabbi Dror Aryeh, Maoz’s predecessor who failed to get Noam into the Knesset in 2019, called his successor “a great, honest and very gentle person.”

“It’s not homophobia," Aryeh said in an effort to defend the party's ideology. "For the radical left, anyone who says they're for family values is branded as homophobic."

Open gallery view Noam's spiritual leader, ultra-conservative Rabbi Tzvi Tau

Religious Zionism officials previously called such statements by Maoz and other Noam candidates “political suicide.” But that doesn’t change the fact that Maoz was elected and will be part of Netanyahu's coalition. The same Netanyahu who before the 2019 election vowed to promote the rights of the LGBTQ community. If Netanyahu really meant that, perhaps he ought to rethink a possible alliance with an essentially homophobic party.

Josh Breiner and Jonathan Shamir contributed to this report.