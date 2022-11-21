Dery Willing to Give Up Finance Ministry to Smotrich, Likud Sources Say

Shas leader Arye Dery has expressed willingness to drop his demand to become the next finance minister, Likud sources told Haaretz on Monday, paving the way for far-right lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich to take the position.

Negotiations have slowed since the right-wing bloc won the November 1 election, with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reluctant to agree to Religious Zionism leader Smotrich's firm demand for the defense portfolio.

Dery will likely turn his attention towards the interior ministry, sources say, which is likely to be given expanded powers as part of any coalition deal. Sources added that his party will also likely be given control over the Religious Services Ministry and the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee, both of which were demanded by Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Sources say that on top of the three portfolios, Dery will be given two more that are yet to be determined.

The Shas leader's promotion to a ministerial position, however, could be complicated following the recent decision by Israel's attorney general that his appointment is subject to the Central Elections Committee chairman's approval in light of his criminal history.

Dery, who two decades ago served 22 months in prison for taking bribes as interior minister, agreed to a plea bargain earlier this year for tax evasion. The deal was designed to allow his return to the cabinet after the next election, but Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's latest decision puts a roadblock on Netanyahu's path to form a government.