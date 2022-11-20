Ex-con Politician Puts Netanyahu Bloc on Its First Collision Course With Judiciary

Far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich has caused a storm by seeking the post of defense minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's next government, but ultra-Orthodox politician Arye Dery's angling for a top cabinet job could be ultimately be what will spark the hard-right bloc's first clash with the High Court.

Dery, who two decades ago served 22 months in prison for taking bribes as interior minister, agreed to a plea bargain earlier this year for tax evasion. The deal was designed to allow his return to the cabinet after the next election.

Dery agreed to resign from the cabinet and the Knesset; in return, there would be no ruling on whether his offense deserved the designation of moral turpitude.

The Shas leader was instead ordered to pay a fine, while then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit agreed that Dery wouldn't do prison time - or even community service for that matter, which is officially classified as a criminal sentence. Instead, he received a suspended sentence.

Dery and his lawyer, Navot Tel-Zur, have since written a long letter to Netanyahu arguing that there is no legal obstacle to appointing Dery a minister.

Open gallery view Attorney General Galit Baharav-Miara in September. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Clause 6c in the Basic Law on the Government stipulates that anyone sentenced to prison must wait seven years from the day of his or her release, or in the case of moral turpitude, from the day of the verdict. Either way, Dery and his lawyer say the plea bargain averted “incarceration,” the word that appears in the law.

Netanyahu referred the letter to Attorney General Galit Baharav-Miara, who informed him that the head of the Central Elections Committee, High Court Justice Isaac Amit, must decide whether Dery’s transgression is tainted by moral turpitude.

In her formal legal opinion, she argued that clause 6c also applies to cases in which a suspended sentence is handed down, but the attorney general is yet to issue an opinion specific to Dery's case regarding moral turpitude.

On Thursday, Shas lawmaker Moshe Arbel submitted a bill to the Knesset Secretariat proposing an amendment to the Basic Law in the spirit of Tel-Zur’s letter.

Open gallery view Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit speaking at the President's Residence last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Netanyahu now has a few possibilities. He could refer the matter to Amit to decide; whether or not the justice approves the appointment, the issue is expected to reach the High Court.

But will Netanyahu take the risk? To avoid going through Amit and the High Court, people close to Netanyahu and Dery are looking into the complicated possibility of amending the Basic Law on the Government. The moment such an amendment passes, there will be no problem appointing Dery a minister. And if this legislation passes, it will be harder for the High Court to intervene; it has never struck down a Basic Law.

But it still might; after all, this would be a blunt change to a Basic Law for the needs of a particular person. So Netanyahu is considering another move: passing a so-called override law that would let 61 of the Knesset's 120 members override a High Court decision.

Many members of Netanyahu's governing coalition taking shape want to do this in any case. Under this scenario, even if the High Court struck down a law letting Dery serve in the cabinet, the final decision would be with the cabinet and the Knesset.

Basic Laws carry constitutional weight in Israel. Netanyahu knows that an amendment to such a law, especially a 61-legislator override law, would put him on a collision course with the justice system. So he'll probably seek a less forceful way to pave Dery’s way to the cabinet.