Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu is regretting two mistakes he made after the election – unforced errors uncharacteristic of a skilled politician who has already formed five governments.

First, he didn’t preserve four strategic ministries for Likud well in advance: defense, finance, foreign affairs and justice. With 32 Knesset seats, half his governing coalition, he had every right to do so.

Second, he sent his associates, drunken with victory, to declare that within two weeks of Election Day, on the Knesset’s inauguration day, he would present a government.

The first error signaled to the megalomaniac Bezalel Smotrich, the messiah of our times, that the spoils were there for the dividing. The second error reflected scorn for Netanyahu’s partners.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu at the Leonardo Hotel in Jerusalem, this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Usually when you set such a flashy target date you score an own goal. After all, the deadline is set by law: 28 days after the president awards a mandate to form a government, with an option for a 14-day extension.

I looked for precedents for a lightning formation of a government in recent decades. Two party heads formed governments within three weeks of Election Day: Yitzhak Rabin in 1992 and Netanyahu in 1996.

Today, Netanyahu’s performance regarding the defense portfolio is his worst blunder. The only reasonable candidates for the position are in Likud: Yoav Gallant and Avi Dichter.

After all, Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party isn’t headed by a major general in the reserves, a former security chief or a moderate politician who has spent decades in the security cabinet and the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (like, in the past, Likud’s Benny Begin and Dan Meridor).

Smotrich is a walking disaster, a lawbreaker, a racist, a shirker of full military service and a former detainee of the Shin Bet security service on suspicion of offenses bordering on terrorism.

When Ariel Sharon became prime minister in a direct election in 2001, he said: “Not everybody can be defense minister.” He wanted an experienced, security-minded person there, someone who knew the limits of power and the price of wars, someone with a broad vision of the region.

Sharon preferred Ehud Barak, the defeated prime minister. After thinking it over, Barak agreed, but his many rivals in the Labor Party vetoed the move. Sharon’s second choice was his friend Shimon Peres, who refused to hear about the portfolio in the middle of the second intifada. Finally, Sharon appointed Benjamin Ben-Eliezer, a brigadier general in the reserves and a responsible person when it came to both defense and diplomacy.

Open gallery view Shimon Peres and Ariel Sharon in the Knesset, in 2005. Credit: AP

When Labor withdrew from the coalition, Sharon called in the previous chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Shaul Mofaz, who was studying abroad. As Sharon explained it at the time, “The defense minister has to be somebody who, when he enters the conference room at General Staff headquarters, the major generals smarten up their uniforms. Our Shaul is like that.”

And here we are today, face to face with Smotrich. After every meeting with him, Netanyahu tears his hair out, and his right-hand man Yariv Levin just wants to die. They’ve never encountered such brashness and arrogance. Bill Clinton once said about Netanyahu that the Israeli had forgotten which leader headed the greatest power in the world. Well, Netanyahu must be wondering if Smotrich has forgotten who won 32 Knesset seats and who won seven (most of which he owes to his partner in the Religious Zionist alliance, Itamar Ben-Gvir).

Ben-Gvir, incidentally, is behaving completely differently. Netanyahu likes and appreciates him; he isn’t worried about him. He knows that the trouble lurks elsewhere. He hasn’t forgotten the recording where Smotrich called Netanyahu “a liar and the son of a liar,” while predicting and/or wishing that Bibi will be convicted in his corruption trial and disappear from our lives.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben Gvir at the president's house, last week. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Netanyahu doesn’t forget statements like that. He has a score to settle. Likudniks call Smotrich a “jobnik,” a desk jockey as opposed to a combat soldier. This has a double meaning: Smotrich’s abbreviated service as a clerk at defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, and his insistence on the position that’s holding up the formation of a government.

Actually, everybody involved in the process who’s talking with the prime minister-designate believes that Smotrich won’t be appointed defense minister. He’ll have to settle for the Finance Ministry, at the expense of Arye Dery. But will Dery, the head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party and backed by the Torah sages, insist on the treasury, or is this playacting in the service of the boss? In the twilight, it’s hard to know here Netanyahu begins and Dery ends.

If Dery concedes, he’ll receive suitable recompense: the Interior Ministry plus the Religious Services Ministry plus some other goodies. It has even been hypothesized that he’ll be appointed deputy prime minister.

This would be going pretty far. By law, the deputy prime minister must be a member of the ruling party, so if the prime minister is unable to perform his duties, the deputy steps in. Will Netanyahu change this law (too) for Dery’s sake? How many laws can you make for one guy?

Settlement czar

A veteran politician who served in the Defense Ministry asked me if I knew why Smotrich is so keen on that portfolio. His answer: A defense minister wears two hats. He wears the larger one, of course, for defending the country, preparing the army for war; Iran, Lebanon, Hezbollah, Gaza and the West Bank. He wears the smaller hat when dealing with the settlement project.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich in a statement to the media before the swearing in of the Knesset, this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In practice, the defense minister is the settlement minister. He’s the sovereign in the West Bank via the Central Command chief and the military’s Civil Administration there. So far, all defense ministers have coveted the position because of the big hat, the existential strategic one.

For Smotrich and his party colleague Orit Strock, it’s the other way around. Don’t bother them with Iran and Gaza, the settlements are the core. Their world is as narrow as the world of the nearest outpost.

It’s possible, my interlocutor mused, to create all kinds of circuitous mechanisms like a ministerial committee for settlement, with Smotrich at the head. But if the defense minister isn’t 200 percent committed, nothing will move forward. If Bezalel isn’t appointed, he’ll wake up every morning frustrated and angry, even if he ends up at the Finance Ministry. It’s a sure recipe for fights and fireworks. Netanyahu will suffer.

At the Finance Ministry, too, Smotrich will encounter the boulders of the security-diplomatic reality. For example. Netanyahu won’t let him withhold more money from the Palestinian Authority than is already being withheld – because of payments to terrorists’ families. He isn’t looking to incite a third intifada.

As the veteran politician put it, Smotrich’s obsession is to show that he can obtain no less than Naftali Bennett did. In 2019, Netanyahu appointed Bennett defense minister so that his Yamina party, which had won seven seats, wouldn’t defect. (Netanyahu presented this to stunned Likud activists as a ”joke” and was surprised that nobody else was laughing.)

At the moment, the rabbis have Smotrich’s back, my interlocutor told me, but they won’t be there to the very end. On the 28th day of the mandate, at 11 P.M. at the latest, the game will be over. The golden carriage won’t turn into a pumpkin again. Rabbi Haim Druckman and the rest of them won’t let Israel be dragged into another election.