Why Radical Jewish and Arab Parties Did Extremely Well in This Mixed Israeli City

Over the course of six days in May 2021, Jewish and Arab mobs clashed on the streets of Israel’s mixed cities in one of the worst outbreaks of civil violence in the country’s history. Shops were looted, property vandalized, religious sites desecrated and drivers were pulled out of cars and beaten in the streets.

And yet just a month later, a new coalition government assumed power in Israel and, for the first time ever, it included an Arab party.

Many Israelis took this as a sign that the previous month’s street wars were just a passing incident of little significance. After all, weren’t Jewish and Arab politicians able to prove they could put their differences aside and work together for the good of the country?

The outcome of Israel’s latest election, held on November 1, shows just how out of touch they were.

The big winner of this election – Israel’s fifth in three-and-a-half years – was a far-right, Jewish supremacist party whose leader has threatened to evict “disloyal” Arabs from Israel.

Another major surprise was the relatively large turnout in Arab society for a party whose main campaign pledge was its refusal to endorse the leader of any Jewish-led party.

Open gallery view The minaret of the Al-Omari mosque and St. George Greek Orthodox church are reflected in the broken windshield of a vehicle sitting outside a synagogue in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod, May 26, 2021. Credit: David Goldman/AP

If these election results proved anything, then it is that many Israelis – Jews and Arabs alike – have yet to recover from the trauma experienced 18 months ago. Their biggest takeaway is that Israeli society has never been so polarized, with this nowhere more evident than in the mixed city of Lod, which experienced the worst violence of all.

According to the breakdown of the vote in this working-class city located some 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Tel Aviv, Balad – the Arab nationalist party that shuns cooperation with Zionists – won 15.7 percent of the vote. In no other mixed city did it perform as well. The party, which announced its decision to run independently rather late in the game (it ran in previous elections as part of the predominantly Arab Joint List), won many more votes than anticipated, but not enough to cross the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

Religious Zionism – a merger of three far-right factions, all hostile to Arab citizens – was not far behind, capturing 15.5 percent of the vote. On the far ends of the political spectrum, these two parties came in second and third in Lod behind Likud, which has long been the biggest vote-getter in this city of nearly 80,000.

In the previous election, held just a few months before violence tore through Israel’s mixed cities, all three factions of the Joint List together (Balad, Hadash and Ta’al) brought in 9 percent of the vote in Lod – much less than Balad won on its own in this latest round. Religious Zionism, meanwhile, won barely 7.5 percent of the city’s vote then – less than half of what it achieved this time.

There is little else to explain the dramatic change in fortunes of these two parties in Lod than the events of May 2021. Within a matter of days of that violence erupting, two men – one Arab, one Jewish – were killed in clashes, and dozens of homes, synagogues and cars were ransacked and set ablaze.

These are not incidents that are quickly forgotten, says Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University.

“You could certainly say Lod is the hottest flash point for Jews and Arabs within Israel,” adds Milshtein, who also serves as a senior analyst at the Institute for Policy and Strategy at Herzliya’s Reichman University. “It is a very poor city where there has long been tremendous friction between the different groups of Arabs. On top of that, you have a large group of religious Jews who moved to this city for the specific purpose of maintaining the Jewish majority, and you have a very big unemployment problem among young Arab men. So, basically you have all the ingredients for a major explosion.”

If the most extreme Jewish party and the most extreme Arab party contesting the Israeli election did phenomenally well in Lod, says Milshtein, it is because nothing has been done to ease tensions since the rioting there 18 months ago.

“In all the mixed cities where there is tension between Jews and Arabs, you will find that Balad did well – and Lod most of all,” he notes, “Balad doesn’t have much of a social or economic platform, and so for many of those who cast their ballot for this party, it was basically a protest vote.” Arabs account for about a third of the city’s population.

Open gallery view Members of the Jewish community in Lod. With about 1,000 families, the city is home to the oldest and largest Garin Torani in Israel. Credit: Ilan Assayag

‘Personal safety’

Among the key sources of friction in mixed cities in recent years have been the young religious families that have come in large groups and settled in their midst. Known as garinim torani’im, the express purpose of these transplants is to strengthen the Jewish character of these cities. With about 1,000 families, Lod is home to the oldest and largest Garin Torani (literally, Torah nucleus or core group) in Israel, and it has received considerable assistance from the municipality.

Shmuel Shattach, the director of Ne’emanei Torah V’Avodah, a liberal Orthodox organization, moved with his family to Lod about 10 years ago. It was the Garin Torani that drew him, he says, though he is not an active member. (The spiritual leader of the Garin Torani as well as its unofficial spokesperson declined requests for interviews.)

“The top concern of many people I know in this city is personal safety, after everything that happened here back in May 2021,” says Shattach. “That’s why so many of them voted for Itamar Ben-Gvir,” he adds, referring to the head of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) faction in the Religious Zionism party. “He promised to crack down on the sort of violence they’d experienced. I’m not saying whether they were right or wrong. What I’m saying is that they could only choose one ballot, and this was a key issue for them.”

Shattach admits to being depressed by the election results. “It’s really a tragedy that the Arabs look at Jews in this city and think we’re all one and the same, while the Jews look at Arabs in this city and think they’re all one and the same,” he says. “Many Jews here avoided Arab businesses after the riots. I did, too. But recently I’ve gone back to buying from Arab vendors because I thought it would be an important thing to do. That’s not the case with many of my Jewish friends, who still think the Arabs needed to be taught a lesson.”

Fida Shehade, a councilwoman who represented the Arab bloc in Lod City Hall, recently stepped down from her position having reached the conclusion, she says, that Mayor Yair Revivo had no intention of ever helping her constituents. “He sees himself as mayor of the Jews only,” she says. “I came with lots of plans for improving life for Lod’s Arab residents, but never got any assistance from him.”

On her first day in City Hall, she recounts, she woke up to floods in her neighborhood. “I came to work all excited that day with plans for how we were going to improve the infrastructure in the Arab neighborhoods, so that there wasn’t always flooding when it rained. And how ironic that just this morning I woke up to rain and when I went outside, I saw that everything was flooded. Nothing has changed, and that’s because the mayor has no interest in helping us.”

Revivo, a member of Likud, declined a request for an interview.

In the weeks leading up to this month’s election, Shehade campaigned actively for Balad and is pleased with how well the party did in her city. “I don’t think anyone here even bothered reading their platform,” she says. “I’m convinced the reason they won so many votes here is that [party leader] Sami Abu Shehadeh was born in this city. In a poor city like Lod, when you have a local boy who’s done so well, that’s inspiring to people.”

Open gallery view A man pushing a trolley with an election poster for Arab nationalist party Balad, whose leader, Sami Abu Shehadeh, was born in Lod. Credit: Daya Haj Yahya

Ruth Lewin Chen, director of the shared cities department at the Abraham Initiatives (a nonprofit dedicated to promoting shared Jewish-Arab society in Israel), also believes the Arab residents of Lod deserve better. “A recent state comptroller report shows just how much they are discriminated against when it comes to basic municipal services,” she says.

But with municipal elections in Israel scheduled for October 2023, Lewin Chen believes there is reason for some hope.

“The upcoming elections in Lod are an opportunity to start thinking about opening a new chapter and creating partnerships between Jews and Arabs in City Hall,” she says.

Shehade, meanwhile, takes heart from the fact that Likud did not perform as well in this election as in the past. “That’s not a good sign for the mayor,” she says, “and it could hurt him when residents go to the polls in a year.”