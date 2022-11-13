Israel Election: How Likud and Its Religious Allies Boosted Turnout to Crush the Left

The high voter turnout was the shock of the latest Israeli election – this much was already clear the morning after the exit polls were reported. The gradually decreasing interest in the political system, to the point that election stories had disappeared from TV screens just prior to November 1, led everyone to assume that the turnout would reflect that ennui. The recognition that the present round would in fact shatter previous records came as a major surprise.

Israel election: Understanding Bibi's comeback. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

But the November surprise was no surprise at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv. This was the goal they had in mind last June, as soon as the Knesset disbanded and the fifth election campaign in three and a half years began.

“It was a surprise, but it also wasn’t a surprise,” says Israel Einhorn, who by day is director of the perception.media website but who also served as Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategist and creative director in all the recent elections (including the latest one).

“There’s no question that the public is sick and tired of politics,” he adds. “Yet slowly but surely, we came to the realization that our energy and activities were having a cumulative effect. Ahead of Election Day, we already had a good feeling.”

In the March 2021 election, the main right-wing parties all suffered a reduction in voter turnout. Due to a call for right-wingers to vote for Religious Zionism, which was in trouble at the time and only crept over the electoral threshold, Likud lost 300,000 voters. Some 40,000 Shas voters stayed home. United Torah Judaism, meanwhile, lost about 30,000 voters.

This is why it was clear to all the right-wing party leaders that the next election, whenever it came, would revolve around voter turnout. That election took a year and a half, but all the right-wing parties had developed a strategy by then to bring out the vote.

Shas decided to take its campaign to a wider audience than in previous elections, when it focused on its Mizrahi, ultra-Orthodox base. This time, it also displayed images of soldiers and Israeli flags in its campaign. In coordination with Likud, Arye Dery’s party took exclusive charge of leading the cost-of-living campaign and thereby tried to reach audiences that had previously voted for the party but had since fled elsewhere.

Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism tried to reach people who had never voted in an election, especially young voters. The division was clear: Itamar Ben-Gvir would try to reach the far right, primarily a special target audience: soldiers, and parents of soldiers, who felt that they or their children had been abandoned. Smotrich, meanwhile, tried to reach religious audiences and besmirch the religious representatives of Benny Gantz’s center-right National Unity Party – Matan Kahana and Chili Tropper, who are very popular in those communities.

Open gallery view Likud supporters attending an election campaign event in Ramle, central Israel, in September. Credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

But the most significant change came in the Likud campaign. As the “mother” party of the right-wing bloc, and as the party with by far the greatest financial resources compared to all the others, for 18 months it planned a contingency election campaign. This centered around the risky decision – which turned out to be an outstanding success – that unlike in standard election campaigns, where the focus is on persuading the undecided, this time it would invest all its efforts into bringing voters to the polling places.

Although Netanyahu’s logic was ostensibly simple, his decision differed from every other race in this election round. For the sake of comparison, in the previous election campaign, for the first two months and three weeks, Likud attempted to persuade those who were thinking about voting for Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope or Naftali Bennett’s Yamina. Only in the final week did the party start urging its voters to go to the polls. But in this election round, that persuasion push began two months prior to Election Day.

Social media fail

Netanyahu had a clear strategy, which can now be revealed. The method was based on three elements: a transition from social media to individual communications networks; setting up a door-to-door campaign system; and flooding Likud supporters with texts and messages for about two months, in order to convince them to go out and vote.

Likud recognized that there had been a significant decline in the effectiveness of social media for getting people to the polls. In 2008, U.S. President Barack Obama changed the face of political campaigning and brought social media to the fore. Within a few years, Facebook, Twitter et al had entered Israeli politics as well – until they became the center of the campaign in the 2015 election (when the parties invested more in advertising on social media than anywhere else).

But Likud understood that voters have become more sophisticated. The realization that social media is full of blatant manipulation and fake users led to a decline in its value. The involvement created by social media messages is no longer powerful enough to drive someone to the polling place.

Open gallery view A Jewish teenager walking below an election campaign billboard for Shas across from the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem last month. Credit: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

So, in order to increase people’s involvement, Likud decided to focus efforts on the individual communications networks: WhatsApp and Telegram. The party built a system of thousands of groups, divided according to regions, composed of party activists and supporters. It built huge groups on Telegram and small ones on WhatsApp.

Likud understood that when communications between the party and the activist are more “organic” – in other words, on an individual platform – involvement would increase.

The second element in Likud’s campaigning saw it set up a door-to-door canvassing system. Although this is a “primitive” mechanism that was invented many, many years ago – and is still relevant and important in countries like the United States, for instance, where it is still customary to go door-knocking to get out the vote – it hasn’t been done in Israel in the past two decades. The main reason is the high cost of such a complex logistical apparatus, and the large number of small- and medium-sized parties.

Likud realized that in order to create strong involvement, voters needed to be approached personally via a door-to-door campaign. The goal was ambitious by any criterion: to knock on half a million doors by Election Day. Adding to the challenge, Likud decided that the identity of the activist was also important. The party didn’t want just anyone knocking on a random door, but to have local activists working in their own neighborhoods.

Likud invested a fortune and significant efforts into building a system of activists. The field operations were directed by Netanyahu associate Yossi Sheli, Israel’s former ambassador to Brazil, from a special headquarters established in the central Israeli city of Lod.

The third part of Likud’s strategy was to bombard potential voters with text messages, to a far greater extent than previously. If in previous campaigns it used existing databases, this time Likud didn’t want to miss a single potential voter.

To that end, it thought up a new strategy: singling out all the polling places in Israel where over 24 percent of the electorate voted Likud, finding the list of all the voters at that polling place and their phone numbers – and sending messages to all of them.

One consequence was that this method convinced supporters of other parties to vote as well. For instance, in a polling place where 25 percent voted Likud, a certain percentage voted for Meretz as well. Because there is no way of identifying how people voted, everyone was encouraged to vote. But in Likud’s calculation, 24 was marked as the golden number: every polling place where more than that percentage voted for Likud would be more “worthwhile” for Netanyahu and the right-wing bloc than it would “cost” them.

Netanyahu’s decision was a major risk, but it was not made in a vacuum. Immediately after the previous election, the Likud leader started to talk about “300,000 Likud voters who stayed home.” It matters little whether that number figure correct or not. What’s important is that Netanyahu began to plan an unprecedented logistical procedure that would be dubbed the “Election Day system.”

“We arrived at Election Day with very precise information,” says Einhorn: “Who has to be brought to the polls, and who is bringing him to the polls. That’s something that was constructed over 18 months and was now ready for the moment of truth. We had a huge system of activists, each of whom knew what their mission was, whom to bring to the polls, where to volunteer, what to do. Everything was digital and computerized. There was no room for error at all.”

Akin to the door-to-door campaign, Likud decided to adopt another mechanism that hasn’t been used in Israeli politics in recent years – specifically, local election rallies. The party was convinced that holding relatively limited events in Likud neighborhoods where there had been a decline in voter turnout in the March 2021 election could be of great help.

That’s why Likud devised the bulletproof-glass truck from which Netanyahu spoke every evening, inspired by the model used in U.S. election rallies, according to senior campaign officials. “We did a surgical analysis of every polling place, and identified on the level of the street and neighborhood where we could land more votes,” Einhorn explains. “Wherever the ‘Bibi-Ba’ truck arrived, hundreds of people came. This time, because he wasn’t prime minister, we could plan such events ahead, evening after evening, and the [bulletproof] security also enabled the audience to approach Netanyahu. It worked amazingly well.”

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara celebrating victory at his Likud party's headquarters in Jerusalem earlier this month. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

In the test of battle, Netanyahu’s gamble succeeded. Some 200,000 more people voted on Election Day than in 2021: about a quarter of them were Likud voters, about half were Haredim and another quarter voted for Religious Zionism.

But the Likud campaign did not focus only on increasing the number of its own voters. Netanyahu invested efforts among the Haredi public as well, and in voters for the right-wing bloc in general.

Ultimately, the increase in voter turnout is measured in local numbers: in Be’er Sheva, the vote for the right-wing bloc increased by 5 percent; in Netanya by 3 percent; in Kiryat Gat by about 6 percent. On Election Night, the exit polls still had Meretz passing the electoral threshold and predicted a 60-60 Knesset tie between the blocs. But the high voter turnout pushed Meretz and Arab nationalist party Balad below the electoral threshold, and paved the way for a right-wing/religious governing coalition with 64 Knesset seats.