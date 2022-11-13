Haaretz - back to home page
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Politicians Prioritize Power Over Judaism

If the Haredi leaders truly wanted to preserve Torah studying, they would demand high stipends for far fewer religious scholars. Instead, they’re keeping their own power at the expense of Israel’s economy

Anshel Pfeffer
The latest demand in the talks between Benjamin Netanyahu and his prospective partners in government was always going to cause an uproar. The two ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, want the monthly stipend for Torah scholars doubled. For a married yeshiva student (two-thirds of them are married avrechim), this will mean 1,314 shekels ($380) a month.

