Israeli President Blames Arab Lawmakers for Far-right Gains: ‘Maybe It’s Backlash’

President Isaac Herzog announced on Friday that he was tasking Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming Israel’s next government.

The announcement came after the president finished consultations with party leaders earlier Friday in which they told him whom they backed as candidate for prime minister.

LISTEN: From Bibi to the midterms, a dramatic election season for U.S.-Israel ties Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

This coming Sunday, Herzog is set to formally task Netanyahu with forming a government, giving him 28 days to whip together a coalition with the other right-wing parties. As the Likud leader begins his mission, the leaders of the future opposition are set to convene for an initial meeting this coming Tuesday, with outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid spearheading the talks.

Lapid is expected to invite several party leaders: National Unity’s Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beiteinu’s Avigdor Lieberman, Labor’s Merav Michaeli and United Arab List’s Mansour Abbas. The party leaders from Hadash-Ta’al did not receive an invitation to the meeting. Ta’al leader Ahmad Tibi meanwhile told Haaretz that the party had no reason to attend the meeting and that he had not scheduled any meeting with Lapid, but that one could take place “at a later stage.”

In Herzog’s meeting with Hadash-Ta’al, the Arab party did not recommend any candidate, and Hadash lawmaker Aida Touma-Sliman told the president that her party was concerned that the governing coalition that is taking shape will include “people who were previously convicted of supporting terrorism” and Itamar Ben-Gvir, “who just yesterday was present at the memorial for Kahane.”

Touma-Sliman said the prospective makeup of the new government was “keeping us awake at night.” Herzog said in response that “at the height of the election campaign, you showed support for terrorists. That’s something that’s unacceptable to the Israeli public. Maybe that caused the backlash.”

Touma-Sliman responded: “I think placing the responsibility of the election results on me, when unfortunately the Jewish public voted as it did this time, I don’t think I went too far.”

Open gallery view Members of the Hadash-Ta’al faction at a meeting with Herzog at the President’s House on Friday. Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Herzog responded: “Each side has to look in the mirror for a moment, ultimately as citizens of the State of Israel … You can’t just blame it on one side of the equation.” He later said that “[a]nything that shows evident support for terrorists’ acts, that’s not acceptable, this must be internalized. … Ultimately, murder is murder, terror is terror.”

Ta’al lawmaker Osama Saadi told the president that Ben-Gvir was the successor of Kahane and that the party would shun him. In response to his words, and to criticism raised by lawmaker Ofer Cassif of Hadash of Ben-Gvir’s welcome at the president’s official residence.

“My father, President Chaim Herzog, refused to allow Kahane into the President’s Residence on the basis of a ruling by the court that disqualified his candidacy. In the current case, we are talking about Religious Zionism, a party that received half a million votes, whose candidacy the court approved, and I have to make that separation. It has to be put on the table. He has been here on previous occasions.”

Labor lawmaker Gilad Kariv said in conversation with the president that Labor’s decision to recommend Lapid reflected “our commitment to working as an opposition with maximum coordination. Together and with pride, we will take on the challenge that the Israeli voter has placed before us.”

Open gallery view Labor Party representatives in their meeting with Herzog at the President’s House on Friday. Credit: Amit Shabi / Yediot Aharonot

Asked by Herzog whether Labor might hypothetically join the apparent right-wing government to be, Kariv said: “We do not see ourselves as part of a government with Netanyahu … First and foremost because someone who is running while there are serious indictments against him by the State of Israel must not stand at the head of the executive authority.”