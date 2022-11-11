Ben-Gvir Has One Hand on Police Portfolio, but Another MK Keeps Netanyahu Up at Night

If nothing goes wrong, Benjamin Netanyahu will present the members of his sixth government in the Knesset on Wednesday. Itamar Ben-Gvir will be public security minister: nightmare made reality. Bezalel Smotrich will get either the finance or the defense portfolio. A real mess. Netanyahu doesn’t really want him in either of these sensitive ministries. If it were up to him, the former would go to the obedient, placating Eli Cohen, who wouldn’t even dare put paper in the printer without the approval of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Yoav Gallant, a general in the army reserves, is Netanyahu’s candidate for defense minister. A reasonable choice, certainly considering the alternatives. Not that Netanyahu particularly respects him (okay, he respects no one except Yariv Levin). In Yehuda Weinstein’s (Hebrew) autobiography, the former attorney general relates the saga of the failed attempt to make Gallant Israel Defense Forces chief of staff in 2011.

“After the cabinet rejected the appointment, Galllant was interviewed by all the TV stations and announced that he would be the next chief of staff. Just like that!” Weinstein wrote. “[Netanyahu] called me and said: ‘Did you see Gallant? We were saved by a miracle [from the appointment that did not happen]. And I saw no reason to contradict him.’”

Open gallery view Yoav Gallant, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yariv Levin at a Likud caucus meeting last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Still, in everything concerning responsibility vis-a-vis security, judgment and military experience, Gallant is a much better choice. The defense minister is the sovereign in the territories, over the settlers and the Palestinians. They order the evacuation of illegal settler outposts and monitors “our” lawbreakers (hereinafter, “hilltop youth”). They approve the arrests of Jewish terrorists who assault Palestinians (“price tag”). All civil matters affecting Palestinians’ living conditions, such as erecting and removing checkpoints, are under their authority. Does anything think Smotrich would allow the evacuation of even one of the dozens of “ghost outposts” in the West Bank? He would rush to protect the criminals with his own body: They are brothers.

Then there’s the strategic aspect of Israel-U.S. relations. The relationship between Israel’s defense ministers and the administration – at all levels – is secondary only to that of the prime minister. At times it was more important, a counterweight to Netanyahu’s deceptiveness and disdain for Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. These relations could be harmed greatly if Netanyahu surrenders to Smotrich’s pressure. These are the messages the Biden administration is sending. The presumed results of the U.S. midterm elections won’t help Netanyahu maneuver as he likes, and mostly fails, between the two parties. He hoped for a red wave that disappointed him no less than it did Donald Trump. His opening position is now much more problematic than he had hoped.

More than Netanyahu is worried about Ben-Gvir, he is “consumed” by his dialogue with Smotrich. Ben-Gvir is a symbol of extremism and racism. The presumed future prime minister thinks he’ll be able to rein him in. Wishful thinking. On Thursday, the friendly thug, the care-bear Kahanist, “accidentally” posted the speech he planned to give at the annual memorial for Rabbi Meir Kahane – and then deleted it – the Yair Netanyahu method.

Itamar Ben-Gvir at Rabbi Meir Kahane’s memorial service on Thursday.

“Since I was 16, every year I came to the memorial here to show my respect for someone who was murdered for the sanctification of God’s name,” our friend mourned. Woe to name that the father of racist and murderous fanaticism sanctified. Either way, it is actually Smotrich, the megalomaniac, who worries Netanyahu more. To make him defense minister is like putting a powder keg in an explosives warehouse.

The election, which made Religious Zionism the third largest party in Knesset, reinforced its leader’s messianic impulses. Smotrich believes God gave him this abundance of Knesset seats as the representative of the settlers – and we thought it was Ben-Gvir – prompting his remarks in the Knesset at the memorial of Yitzhak Rabin.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich at Religious Zionism headquarters on election night. Credit: Naama Grynbaum

His words were intended for the Shin Bet security service, which reports to the prime minister. Alluding to crazy conspiracy theories that are still popular on the hilltops of Samaria, he tried – and will try again – to absolve those who incited Rabin’s murder: The rabbis he reveres who stirred up Yigal Amir with their halakhic rulings against Jews who persecute and inform on other Jews; the extremist settlers who spread the repulsive rulings and Netanyahu, chief inciter. That’s why the Likud leader did not react.

Smotrich as defense minister will put him Netanyahu in conflict with Washington; as finance minister, the Haredim will be angry. Arye Dery has been mentioned for the latter, as a prophylactic. No problem, I’ll take defense, Smotrich said.

The fear in Netanyahu’s circle is so great that a few days ago one member actually suggested Dery for defense minister – again, as a preventive measure. Dery, the pragmatist, is a defense moderate, with decades of experience in the security cabinet; generations of IDF chiefs of staff and heads of Military Intelligence respect him, a senior official who is knowledgeable about the meetings, explained to me. The U.S. ambassador to Israel is friendly with Dery, so why not?

Who gets nothing

After he placates his partners, Netanyahu will distribute the leftovers among his own party. Likud is expected to keep the Foreign Ministry for itself. The last Likud foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, became a worldwide joke – not least due to his public appearances, but even more so due to Netanyahu’s demonstrative contempt for him. Katz isn’t longing to return to this trap. But if it’s the only senior portfolio available, he’ll certainly demand it for himself.

“If it were up to him,” I wrote above regarding Netanyahu’s desire to appoint Cohen as finance minister (and the same presumably goes for the Foreign Ministry). Formally, there’s no question. He makes the appointments, and he alone. But there are always constraints.

Open gallery view Yisrael Katz on a campaign tour at Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Katz chairs Likud’s secretariat, so he has the power to stir up trouble (for instance, a Likud MK told me, he could appoint an internal audit into how much money was paid to the party’s lawyers and exactly what for). On the other hand, his power isn’t what it once was.

The recordings in which he boasted of his power and mocked the Netanyahu “loyalists” who turned state’s evidence against him didn’t win him any love at Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea, where appointments are decided by the triumvirate of his son Yair, his wife Sara and himself – in that order. Ben-Gvir, Yair Netanyahu’s biggest fan, ran on the slogan “Who’s in charge here?” In Caesarea, the answer is clear.

Netanyahu sees this election as an opportunity for a changing of the guard, just as he did every other time a generation of possible successors arose – pushing aside the senior figures who are busy with their own ambitions and devised plots to take him alive, like Katz, Nir Barkat and Yuli Edelstein. All three are in their 60s.

He would prefer to replace them with Cohen, Levin and Amir Ohana, who are younger, more devoted and more obedient. They would be his preferred ministers of finance, foreign affairs and justice. But it’s not clear he’ll have the courage.

Edelstein, Katz and Barkat upgraded their positions after Moshe Kahlon retired, Gideon Sa’ar jumped ship to found New Hope and Gilad Erdan was exiled to Manhattan. But their seniority lasted only a few years. In the last primary, they ranked significantly lower than before (18, 12 and 8, respectively), while the new guard climbed higher.

One of the top five was David Amsalem. After issuing an ultimatum – I’m either justice minister or not in the cabinet – he’s willing to settle for the consolation prize of Knesset speaker. It’s an “eviction with compensation” plan. He evicted himself from the Justice Ministry, which he never had a chance of getting, and is compensating himself with the second-highest of Israel’s “statesmanlike” posts. After all, who is more statesmanlike than our Dudi?

The Knesset speaker is the acting president if the president is away or incapacitated. Leaders of other countries who visit the Knesset meet with him. He heads parliamentary delegations and meets with the great and good. You get the idea.

Other people seeking the speaker’s job are Ofir Akunis, a former minister who’s the political equivalent of tofu, and Danny Danon, a former UN ambassador. Thursday, another name cropped up – Yoav Kish, who was mentioned as someone of such proven loyalty that he could even be the Netanyahus’ agent in the Communications Ministry. Almost always, the Knesset chooses the prime minister’s candidate.

Netanyahu won’t support Danon. In his view, Danon has a birth defect – a spine that isn’t made of marshmallow. Amsalem is a raging bull. So is David Bitan, who’s also interested in the job.

He’s a disturbing candidate. Just imagine two of Israel’s three key leaders – the heads of the executive and legislative branches – both showing up in court at the same time on bribery charges. Evidently, we’ll soon become inured to that, too.

Lapid’s prediction

This week we heard and read about President Isaac Herzog’s alleged intensive efforts to have Netanyahu form a unity government. Despite the denials by the president and others, this isn’t anything dramatic. Herzog and “unity” are almost synonyms.

The president’s yearning for togetherness, as he would certainly admit, isn't a political pose but something psychological. He’s repulsed by disputes, extremism and extremists. He’s worried – deeply worried – that the country’s image could erode key aspects of national security.

As an Israeli politician well connected to American Jewry – and as a former Jewish Agency chairman – he loses sleep over a Netanyahu/Ben-Gvir/Smotrich government’s destructive implications for Jewish-Israeli relations.

But this time he doesn’t have any illusions. His statements about unity are the same as his conversations with the party chiefs: He’s largely going through the motions. Two days after the election, he asked the party leaders where they were heading.

“A narrow government,” Netanyahu told him. “To the opposition,” Yair Lapid said. He spoke with Ben-Gvir a few times in an attempt to inject a modicum of responsibility and judgment into the far-right pyromaniac.

He caught Gantz on the way to a vacation in the north. They didn’t talk about politics. Three days later they spoke at the annual memorial event for Yitzhak Rabin at the President’s Residence. Herzog had never seen Gantz so angry. (Later, in Gantz’s speech at the Knesset, he showed his anger in public.) “That’s it, I’m going into the opposition,” he told Herzog.

Herzog’s people tried to divine the source and motive for the rumor about a unity government; a possible suspect: Netanyahu, who wanted to strike fear in the hearts of his natural partners. He wanted to suppress their appetites, both ministerial and ideological.

The spasm of unity that died out quickly is a sign of things to come. Every time one of his partners angers him, Netanyahu pulls out the scarecrow of unity: I’ll probably form a government with Gantz.

Netanyahu is a master of such tricks. Gantz, the head of the National Unity Party, will be invited to a special security briefing – the law requires regular briefings between the prime minister and the opposition leader, who will be Lapid. At the end of the meeting, Netanyahu will ask his military secretary to leave the room, just the two of them, and the speculation will fly sky high.

When Lapid was opposition leader, he was aware of the manipulations. At the end of one briefing, Netanyahu asked his military aide to leave the two of them alone. Bibi leaned back in his chair and showed some interest.

“Nu, what’s going on, how are things?” “Thanks,” Lapid answered, and got up and left. It’s hard to imagine a gentleman like Gantz acting that way.

As the president said, as soon as possible Netanyahu plans to present his government based on 64 of the Knesset’s 120 seats – to Israel’s shame and eternal disgrace. It’s the country’s most nationalist government ever, made up of racists, extremist settlers, dark homophobes, excluders of women, election deniers (many of them refused to recognize Naftali Bennett as prime minister) and believers of conspiracy theories.

On top of its convicted criminals, it will contain criminal suspects from the past and defendants from the present. It will be a government that wants to change the system of government and devastate the legal system until it’s unrecognizable.

Netanyahu can forgo the recommendation by Avi Maoz, the head of the Noam party that persecutes LGBTQ people. Even 63 seats is a stable government. But the guy who lost all restraint and shame a long time ago is in for a penny, in for a pound. Netanyahu received this sickening person with great honor in his office and listened to his demands.

Maoz, who ran with the Religious Zionism alliance but in the Knesset will be a one-person caucus, was the last lawmaker to make his recommendation at the President’s Residence. Herzog should have declined this honor, and if not, he should have done the same as his spokesman, Naor Ihia, who wore the Pride symbol on his lapel.

Open gallery view President Isaac Herzog receiving a recommendation for the premiership at the President’s Residence on Thursday. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

At the end of last week, Lapid had a long talk on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They discussed ways to prevent the Palestinians from advancing another move against Israel in the international arena.

As usual, other officials were listening in. They had the impression that despite the warm statements by President Joe Biden to his friend Bibi, the administration is very worried about the composition of the future government, as much as it was sorry about the demise of Lapid’s government. Well, you don’t have to be a diplomatic expert to draw that conclusion.

Lapid and Blinken also found time to analyze the results of the Israeli election. The American mentioned the old saying in Washington that it’s never as good as it looks and it’s never as bad as it looks. Lapid laughed. “It looks bad,” he said. “But it will be short and painful. In less than two years we’ll be back.”

Lapid’s commandos

This week Lapid told his people not to respond in the media to attacks on him by Gantz. (He ignores Merav Michaeli entirely.) There’s no doubt about the Yesh Atid chief’s anger.

“For the first time in years we went into an election with a sitting prime minister and what did Gantz do?” one party official said. “He sat in the television studios with tables and graphs and talked about how Lapid had no chance to form a government. Instead of fighting Bibi” – Gantz only did that in the campaign’s final days after he felt insulted – “he fought with the prime minister of his own camp.”

The Lapidniks’ restraint, including the decision by the three leaders of the National Unity Party – Gantz, Sa’ar and Gadi Eisenkot– not to recommend to Herzog the Yesh Atid chairman for prime minister isn’t linked to past or present grudges but to the future – and Lapid is convinced that there is a future.

This week he formed a command center to fight the so-called override clause, a law that would give the Knesset the power to override the Supreme Court. Any such legislation will be fought on three planes: legal, parliamentary and what Lapid calls “bridge commandos” – street protests around the country, including on bridges, as we’ve already seen against Netanyahu.

“If we stand any chance of success, we have to enlist the opposition to the last person,” Lapid told party leaders. “I realize that you’re angry about Gantz and Michaeli, but they’re not the enemy.”

Open gallery view Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Gideon Sa’ar and Merav Michaeli at the Knesset this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

While the recommendations to the president are a formality this time, they have an additional dimension. Apart from Yesh Atid and Labor, no party recommended Lapid for prime minister. He wanted his whole governing coalition to recommend him, including the United Arab List – 51 versus 64. In the end, he only got 28.

But as National Unity put it, more or less: We won’t join in this farce. If our recommendation is meaningless, why be humiliated? After all, we said we'd respect the results of the election, which determined that Netanyahu would form a government. So we didn’t recommend anybody.

It’s clear that if relations between the two party leaders weren’t so problematic, Gantz would have supported Lapid. Avigdor Lieberman, the Yisrael Beiteinu chief and Lapid’s most faithful ally, didn’t make a recommendation either.

For him, it’s all anger and the settling of accounts. The rift between them is deep, partly because of Lapid’s intervention in the treasury’s dispute with the teachers.

Open gallery view Avigdor Lieberman at Yisrael Beiteinu headquarters on election night. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

It’s also because Lieberman didn’t like Bennett and Lapid's move on June 20 calling for the dissolving of the Knesset; neither asked for Lieberman’s opinion. He believed that this was a mistake, that the coalition still had room to maneuver. They presented him with a fait accompli – not a situation he likes.

Michaeli’s recommendation of Lapid is amusing. After tearing Lapid to shreds with her pathetic “he drank my votes” speech, and a year and a half of the two barely speaking to each other, the leader of the Knesset’s smallest caucus gave Lapid the support he asked for.

This was too little, too late – a post-traumatic reaction to (her) antisocial behavior. The outrage over her obtuse blaming of Lapid for Meretz’s collapse was so intense that even Michaeli realized she had to make some kind of gesture.

The small number of recommendations revealed Lapid’s weakness. In retrospect, maybe his caucus could have responded this way: Our chairman is an appropriate choice for prime minister, but the people have spoken.

Lapid’s weakness was reflected in remarks by Yesh Atid lawmaker Ram Ben Barak. In a radio interview Thursday he said he would run against Lapid for the party leadership. A few minutes later, as is customary after every interview, a clarification was added: For now, it’s Lapid and nobody else.

Here's some free advice: Start every interview with a clarification. Also, you should give a call to ex-Yesh Atid man Ofer Shelah and find out if there’s a job opening at the Institute for National Security Studies.

In any case, a minor incident like this is symptomatic of Lapid’s situation. There’s no question that Lapid will head the opposition and remain the leader of its largest caucus. But will Netanyahu launch talks with other parties expected to be in the opposition? Will they come when Lapid calls for them? Or will Lapid find himself a lonely voice in the opposition desert?