Prime Minister Yair Lapid called for the opposition on Thursday to "work together" if it "wants to stop the crazy and destructive override clause," referring to legislation pushed by several parties in Netanyahu's right-wing bloc that would enable the government to overturn Supreme Court rulings with a slim majority.

"If we want to protect Israeli democracy and prevent religious coercion and the exclusion of women, we need to work together," he wrote in a Telegram message to his supporters. "If we want to return to power, we must work together."

Following the National Unity Party's decision at the helm of Benny Gantz not to recommend outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid to form the next government, Lapid wrote that after an election loss, "There is always deflation, there is always anger. It's human and understandable, but we have a much more important mission. We must join forces in the fight for our beloved country. In the Knesset, on the streets, in all possible arenas."

Lapid denounced Netanyahu's year and a half in the opposition as "toxic and violent." With Lapid nearly certain to find himself in the next Knesset's opposition, "we are embarking on a parliamentary, legal and civil struggle, and above all a fateful struggle for the future of the country," he said.

Back from the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, President Isaac Herzog began hosting party leaders at his official Jerusalem residence on Wednesday to hear out who they recommend be tasked with forming the next government and becoming prime minister. Lapid has found little support from within the anti-Netanyahu bloc. On Wednesday, Gantz chose not to recommend any candidate for Prime Minister.

But Lapid’s circles were more surprised that Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu, spurned him as his preferred candidate by refraining from recommending anyone.

Lieberman tweeted on Thursday that Yisrael Beiteinu "respects the will of the voter" for choosing Netanyahu to be prime minister and Lapid as head of the opposition. Adding that the party will also be serving in the opposition.

Lapid expected Lieberman’s support – despite some tension registered between them throughout the campaign – especially in light of the rapprochement between them during the week since Election Day, and several requests by Lieberman that were met by Lapid.