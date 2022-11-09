Yair Lapid Left Wanting as Former Ally Recommends No One for Israel's PM

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s circles were surprised that Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu, spurned Lapid as his preferred candidate to be tasked with forming the next government in talks with President Herzog. In fact, Lieberman refrained from recommending anyone.

Lapid expected Lieberman’s support – despite a some tension registered between them throughout the campaign – especially in light of the rapprochement between them during the week since Election Day, and several requests by Lieberman that were met by Lapid.

Yisrael Beiteinu insists that the decision not to recommend anyone stems solely from the clear election results, and the certainty that Netanyahu will form the next government. They claim there is no tension between Lapid and Lieberman, and that any other decision would have turned into “a joke.”

Lieberman and Lapid have close relations and a significant political alliance, which seems to have been damaged to some extent during the election campaign. The most significant event was the teachers’ crisis, with the threat in August not to start the school year. Many in the government called upon Lapid to intervene in the crisis managed by Lieberman as finance minister. Lapid did indeed push to end the crisis, which angered his political ally.

But it seems that most of the tension surrounds the competition for the vote of immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Lapid invested considerable money and effort to bring in voters from the Russian-speaking community, mostly former Ukrainians who support his pro-Ukrainian stance in the Russian invasion. Although Lieberman believes that ultimately he was not harmed by Lapid’s efforts, the issue was a source of friction between the two. Another point of tension was Lieberman’s choice not to sign a surplus-vote agreement, which highlighted Lapid’s failures in bloc management ahead of the elections.

Unlike in Yisrael Beiteinu’s case, Yesh Atid knew in advance that Gantz did not intend to recommend Lapid to the president. Gantz had declared throughout the campaign that he would not support Lapid, but rather recommend himself. As the election results became clear, this became a useless gesture as Netanyahu is fully expected to form the government.

Open gallery view Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, in 2019. Credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

However, with only Labor joining Yesh Atid to recommend Lapid, the “change bloc’s” status also become clear: It’s no longer a bloc. Since the elections, Lapid has not spoken with Labor leader Merav Michaeli or with Benny Gantz, save in an extended forum such as Sunday’s government meeting.

Open gallery view Yair Lapid and Merav Michaeli in the Knesset in 2013 Credit: Michal Fattal

There is great tension between Michaeli and Lapid over the election loss. Last week Michaeli blamed Lapid: “There was no reason for Meretz and Labor not to cross the electoral threshold. Lapid ran the battle irresponsibly. Lapid failed to produce a surplus-vote agreement between Lieberman and the Arab parties. Yesh Atid worked against Meretz and Labor throughout the campaign.”

Gantz also blamed the loss on Lapid soon after the election, with a press statement on his behalf saying: “Lapid failed at managing the bloc. Lapid ran the campaign from the Rose Garden and the podium and not from the field. Lapid didn’t see to a union of the Arab parties, he didn’t see to a Meretz-and-Labor union, he didn’t take care of surplus-vote agreements, and he didn’t call to vote for Meretz to make sure it crossed the threshold. It’s a resounding failure.”