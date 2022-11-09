Introducing Netanyahu, the Champion of Liberal Democracy

The election is over. Fear among the losers is intensifying, and the winner, Benjamin Netanyahu, has cast himself in a new role – as the left-wing mainstay of the coalition taking shape. From this point on, Netanyahu will be the one protecting democracy and civil rights, the one standing in the way of a range of harmful initiatives touted by his partners Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-Orthodox party leaders. He is the statesman that will spare Israel from international ostracism.

Note of Netanyahu’s roots in Boston and Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood, his extensive education and polished English is being taken, as people convince themselves that Bibi was always one of us, and that it was only because he had been ostracized in class by the popular kids that he had to link up with the kids who had been rejected or who were deprived or violent. Now he’ll switch back to the other side. A real liberal.

Since last week’s election, Netanyahu, who has no equal when it comes to shaping a political story, has been cultivating an image for himself for the new era. Someone among the coalition partners (either on their own or via “Likud officials”) has been floating a trial balloon threatening what is most precious to secular and left-wing Israelis.

Here’s a partial list: Again permitting “conversion” therapy for LGBT individuals; banning professional soccer matches on Shabbat; making the High Court of Justice subject to the authority of the coalition; permitting Ben-Gvir to receive the powers of a police officer; sparing the ultra-Orthodox the recent tax on soft drinks; and restricting the scope of the Law of Return. And that’s even before the promises about going to war against Iran and calls by President Isaac Herzog (which are being denied) for a national unity government.

And then, after the trial balloon takes flight and creates waves of shock and awe in the rival political camp, that shining knight Netanyahu comes to the rescue. Bibi will protect the LGBT community. Bibi is not prepared to go all out against the judicial system. Bibi will protect Sabbath soccer matches. Bibi will restrain things.

Just yesterday, you thought he was the problem, that he constituted a threat to Israeli democracy, that he was corrupt, dangerous and unrestrained and that we should have nothing to do with him. Now it turns out that, on the inside, he has been left-wing all along.

Netanyahu says that his favorite film is American director Sam Peckinpah’s “Straw Dogs,” but “The Godfather” or “Scarface” are more fitting to him. Following his decisive victory at the polls, he is now offering defeated left-wingers a protection arrangement: I’ll protect you from that wild band following behind me if you forget what you said about me during the “Anyone but Bibi” era and the protests at the Prime Ministers’ Residence during my last term. If you continue to insist that I’m corrupt, that I’m the “defendant from the Prime Minister’s Residence,” the enemy of democracy and so forth, you’ll get a right-wing on steroids, without a High Court of Justice or B’Tselem. After all, you know that I would have no problem totally switching course, and then you would regret what you have been saying about me for all those years.

As an experienced godfather, Netanyahu sees the panic among his erstwhile rivals and certainly enjoys hearing from them now that he needs to be pardoned, that his trial should be cancelled and that we need to support his government because he is the only one who will save us from Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and that guy from the Noam party.

Netanyahu is an anarchist, atheist and pacifist without principles or restraints who thinks laws are meant for suckers and weaklings rather than a superman like him. He obeys only one law – that the person with the power is the boss, and anyone who doesn’t have power works for the boss. It’s that simple.

Of course, his new posture isn’t only aimed at revelling in his rivals’ downfall or benefitting from how quickly the media have begun going with the flow. It’s all great fun, but when it comes to Netanyahu, the enjoyment is always second to the political interests of the moment.

Being “the left-wing mainstay” serves Netanyahu well. Firstly, it reduces his dependence on his partners in the right-wing bloc. If he had squeaked through with a bare majority of 61 Knesset seats, he would have been a captive to Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, which provided him with his victory. But his 64-seat margin in the incoming Knesset allows him to play around with options and abuse his political partners. Smotrich immediately understood this and exposed Netanyahu’s weakness when the Likud leader called for expedited coalition negotiations.

Secondly, Netanyahu the born-again liberal could revert to his favorite political trick of dismantling his rival’s parties and political camps. One can imagine that even before the election, he might have coordinated the rushed call for a national unity government with President Herzog when they discussed the issue of “what happens if you win?”

His honor the president has certainly also floated the idea with the heads of the anti-Netanyahu parties. And now, even at the stage of whom the parties are recommending to form the government, the anti-Netanyahu bloc is coming apart. Benny Gantz and Avidgor Lieberman are refusing to recommend outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid and are actually signalling the following: “Bibi, take us into account. We’re open to be led.”

They can always explain to their frustrated voters that the good of the country always takes precedence over personal considerations, that they are rising above their disgust for Netanyahu and that the cost to them is higher.

In the coming days, as the coalition talks get into full swing, political spin will reach new heights. Netanyahu is returning to the position that he likes best in which he has alternatives to choose from and can get a good deal. His biggest accessories will be people from the political left and center, who are already beginning to loosen their principles, revising their messaging from reference to three indictments to “a pardon now.” In the process, they are proving that the godfather may not always be right, or even always the smartest, but he’s always the strongest.