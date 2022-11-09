Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was taped on Wednesday warning Shas party lawmakers to exercise caution while dealing with issues regarding the Temple Mount, stressing that they have “a partner the whole world is worried about” in the incoming government.

Herzog was caught on tape during the closed part of his meeting with Shas MK’s Yoav Ben-Tzur, Michael Malkieli, Yaakov Margi, Yosef Taieb and Moshe Abutbul, who are leading Shas coalition consultations with the President.

Towards the end of the meeting Herzog appealed to the lawmakers, saying: “There is one issue I haven’t spoken about, because I don’t want to offend anyone – you will have a problem with the Temple Mount, this is a critical issue … the whole world is worried.” The president added, “This really is off the record, I don’t wish to make any trouble,” after stating that he had spoken with Ben-Gvir about the matter.

Open gallery view Lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir visiting the Temple Mount Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Following the media leak, Herzog said he shared with the Shas representatives the concerns that several people had expressed to him over Itamar Ben-Gvir’s stance on a number of topics. The president brought up “the obligation that all public representatives share” throughout the conversation.

The President’s Office further issued a statement claiming that Herzog and Ben-Gvir discussed these problems. According to the statement, “the President contacted Ben-Gvir and expressed these issues with him openly and honestly” as part of meetings he held with all of the political party leaders on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir responded to Herzog’s statement, saying: “President Herzog and I have had several fruitful conversations over the past several weeks. The President told me more than once that my popularity rested on the public’s intimate familiarity with my views and that he is sure that once I speak with others around the world they will come to realize I am not against all the Arabs. Following these talks I have engaged in discussion with foreign diplomats and I will endeavor to clarify Otzma Yehudit’s views around the world.”

A meeting between Ben-Gvir and President Herzog is anticipated to take place on Thursday as part of ongoing coalition talks.