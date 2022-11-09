Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

‘The Whole World Is Worried About Him:’ Israel’s President Taped Issuing Warning Over Ben-Gvir

President Herzog is heard warning ultra-Orthodox MKs about the Temple Mount saying he ‘doesn’t want to cause any trouble.’ Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the leaked comments by claiming ‘I have engaged in discussion with foreign diplomats and I will endeavor to clarify Otzma Yehudit’s views around the world’

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
President Herzog and Shas Representatives on Wednesday Night
President Herzog and Shas Representatives on Wednesday NightCredit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash 90
Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was taped on Wednesday warning Shas party lawmakers to exercise caution while dealing with issues regarding the Temple Mount, stressing that they have “a partner the whole world is worried about” in the incoming government.

Herzog was caught on tape during the closed part of his meeting with Shas MK’s Yoav Ben-Tzur, Michael Malkieli, Yaakov Margi, Yosef Taieb and Moshe Abutbul, who are leading Shas coalition consultations with the President.

Towards the end of the meeting Herzog appealed to the lawmakers, saying: “There is one issue I haven’t spoken about, because I don’t want to offend anyone – you will have a problem with the Temple Mount, this is a critical issue … the whole world is worried.” The president added, “This really is off the record, I don’t wish to make any trouble,” after stating that he had spoken with Ben-Gvir about the matter.

Lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir visiting the Temple MountCredit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Following the media leak, Herzog said he shared with the Shas representatives the concerns that several people had expressed to him over Itamar Ben-Gvir’s stance on a number of topics. The president brought up “the obligation that all public representatives share” throughout the conversation.

The President’s Office further issued a statement claiming that Herzog and Ben-Gvir discussed these problems. According to the statement, “the President contacted Ben-Gvir and expressed these issues with him openly and honestly” as part of meetings he held with all of the political party leaders on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir responded to Herzog’s statement, saying: “President Herzog and I have had several fruitful conversations over the past several weeks. The President told me more than once that my popularity rested on the public’s intimate familiarity with my views and that he is sure that once I speak with others around the world they will come to realize I am not against all the Arabs. Following these talks I have engaged in discussion with foreign diplomats and I will endeavor to clarify Otzma Yehudit’s views around the world.”

A meeting between Ben-Gvir and President Herzog is anticipated to take place on Thursday as part of ongoing coalition talks.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?