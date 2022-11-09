There’s a sarcastic meme that keeps going around about the elections in Israel. ”Israeli election to be re-run because someone in North-West London didn’t like the result,” it says.

I get it. If I wanted to have any sort of effect on an Israeli election, I need to make Aliyah and vote. But I don’t want to because – quite simply – my life is easier in the U.K., and this is my home.

But that doesn’t mean that what happens in Israel doesn’t affect me. When Israel sneezes, we in the Diaspora catch a cold – whether we are left wing or right wing, Zionists or not.

In May last year, when, yes, you were hiding from rocket attacks, the U.K.’s Jews were suffering too, albeit in a different way. We had registered the most antisemitic incidents on record – up 34 percent from the previous year. It is not the same as the threat of being killed by a missile, and I would never say that it was, but it is also deeply unpleasant.

My teenage son got threatening phone calls, and I know many kids who suddenly found themselves ostracized at schools. Some racists drove 200 miles to parade the streets of North London threatening to rape Jewish women.

The phenomenon echoed across the world, even in the United States – long seen as the Garden of Eden of the Diaspora – which also recorded a new high in anti-Jewish hate crimes. When Israel is at war, we, too, have battles to fight.

Open gallery view Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken, in New Jersey, amid antisemitic threats last week. Credit: Ryan Kryska /AP

Anti-Zionist antisemitism is, of course, just part of the rich fabric of Jew-hate which seems to be once again enveloping the world, from Kanye West and Kyle Irving’s traditional Elders of Zion-type hate that has merged with Black Hebrew Israelite Movement teachings, to white supremacists and Islamic fundamentalists to vaccine skeptics to Vladimir Putin. They all weave together to create a smothering, suffocating hatred with rising figures every year.

Just this weekend, a friend attending a bat mitzvah arrived at an East London synagogue to find a police car and an ambulance outside; the father of the girl celebrating had been assaulted by a man who shouted: “I know who these people are, they kill Palestinian babies,” before adding: ”Hitler should have succeeded.”

Antisemites are going to be antisemites. Israel isn’t the cause of Jew hate – it is the result of and the excuse for it. Many antisemites hate the idea of Israel, and it doesn’t matter who’s in charge of the country. But I also have no doubt that the new make-up of the Israeli government will embolden the people who conceal their Jew hatred in anti-Zionism.

Open gallery view Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against Britain's then-opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and antisemitism in the Labour party Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

The bigger problem, perhaps, for us Diaspora Jews comes when we hate the Israeli government too. Here in the U.K., it became clear within minutes of the election result coming out that there was a huge schism between those who believe that we, as a Zionist Jewish community, can get through this, and those who believe it caused irreparable damage, as epitomized by the way our two main community newspapers reacted.

The Jewish News led with the headline: “Our worst fears.” Its editor Richard Ferrer tells me he believes the result will alter the nature of Zionism. “Theodor Herzl must be turning in his grave,” he says. “The Jewish Diaspora wants a modern, inclusive and diverse Israel it can be proud of. Giving bigots, who violate basic human decency, influence in government will alter Zionism and the Jewish world’s relationship with the Jewish state in ways we can only imagine.

“It pains me to suddenly occupy the same space as those who are looking for any excuse to obsessively bash Israel. But that’s where socially liberal Zionists find themselves today – standing in opposition to Ben-Gvir and Smotrich and screaming, ‘not in our name.’ Our conscience, our love for the Jewish state, demands we speak out, even if our cries are taken advantage of by the usual suspects.”

Front page of the UK Jewish News: 'Netanyahu is back, but now it's the iron fist of Israel's far right empowering him. It confirms out worst fears'

Its more established rival, the Jewish Chronicle, was angry but more cautious, with a headline over its editorial reading: “Britain’s bond with Israel will outlast the far-right.”

Its editor, Jake Wallis Simons, says: “Our position is to condemn these reprehensible and troubling people who are beneath contempt, but to also maintain a sense of perspective. Israel is not the only country to have veered towards the far right – this is not an isolated thing. You can continue to support Israel while condemning some of its politicians.”

Certainly that support will continue. On Sunday night, I was at a New Israel Fund dinner which raised more than 2 million shekels ($564,543). However dire things seemed, the mood was, “we carry on.”

I will always be a Zionist. I can’t think of any Jew, any person, who can know what happened to the Jewish people during the Holocaust – not just the gas chambers, but the closed doors from the rest of the world – and begrudge our nation a home on our ancestral land after two millennia of oppression. I love Israel, am proud of its can-do attitude, its food, its beaches and the sense of belonging that I get when I am there. But my Zionism is becoming increasingly delicate as the Zionist dream falls away.

No country is perfect – as a Brit I know that more than most – but Israel can be better than this. Israel is the Jewish people’s heart, the Diaspora is its body. We work as a team. But we need both parts of ourselves to be healthy, otherwise we all get sick.

Nicole Lampert is a London-based journalist who has written for the Daily Mail, The Spectator, Newsweek and Glamour. Twitter: @nicolelampert