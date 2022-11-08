Bnei Akiva Used to Fight Kahanism. Now the Youth Movement Has Embraced the Far Right

In the mid-1980s, when the late Jewish supremacist Rabbi Meir Kahane was elected to the Knesset, Yochanan Ben-Yaacov was head of the Israeli branch of the Bnei Akiva youth movement. Concerned that the racist ideology of this American-born rabbi, who had threatened to expel Arabs from Israel, was beginning to draw a following among members of his religious Zionist movement, Ben-Yaacov resolved to act.

“I put aside everything else I was doing at the time and devoted myself to battling the phenomenon,” he recounts. “I visited virtually every branch of Bnei Akiva in the country; I organized training sessions for our movement leaders and counselors; I even put together a manual that was adopted by the Education Ministry.

“The whole point was to educate our youth that this ideology runs counter to what the Torah teaches us about treating non-Jews in our land,” he says.

In the short-term, Ben-Yaacov’s campaign would pay off. Bnei Akiva adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward Kahanism that remained in effect for many years. But in the long-term, it turned out to be a dismal failure – with no better proof than the results of last week’s Israeli election.

Among the new lawmakers elected last Tuesday is one of the most prominent faces of the Bnei Akiva movement: Ohad Tal, the outgoing secretary-general of World Bnei Akiva.

Tal, who served in the past as a Bnei Akiva envoy to the Netherlands and as deputy director general of World Mizrahi (the parent movement of Bnei Akiva), is a member of Religious Zionism – the far-right slate that includes disciples of Kahane.

Religious Zionism was by most accounts the biggest winner of Tuesday’s election, garnering 14 seats and becoming the third-largest party in the Knesset. Among those who can claim credit for this victory is Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Bnei Akiva’s spiritual leader in Israel, who pleaded with religious Zionists – in a letter issued just days before the election – not to “waste” their votes on other parties.

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, center, at a protest in Tel Aviv earlier this year, with a Bnei Akiva flag behind him.

Summing up the situation, Anton Goodman, who grew up in the British branch of Bnei Akiva and was active in World Bnei Akiva after immigrating to Israel, says: “We’ve got an educational disaster on our hands.”

“The fact that the head of World Bnei Akiva could be a candidate on a slate that includes Kahanists is highly illustrative of what’s happening in the movement and in religious Zionism as a whole,” he says. “This could not have happened 10 or 20 years ago.”

Ben-Yaacov, who emphasizes that he speaks only on behalf of himself these days and not the movement, lays the blame squarely on the shoulders of Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the Religious Zionism party.

“What he did was take a magnificent movement that has been around for 120 years, he brutally raped it – and the upshot is this disfigured child,” he says.

Death blow

Religious Zionism’s slate is a merger of three factions: Smotrich’s National Union-Tkuma, closely aligned with the settler movement, including its most extremist elements; Otzma Yehudit, the Jewish supremacist party headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose anti-Arab rhetoric draws its inspiration from Kahane; and Noam, a party notorious for inciting against the LGBTQ community.

Israel’s latest election, says Guy Ben-Porat, a professor of politics at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, has effectively been a death blow to religious Zionists who might think differently.

“Those who might have been interested in reaching out to other groups in society and who were loyal to the state institutions – they’re gone from the map, at least for the moment,” he says.

That is certainly borne out by the November 1 election results.

In the previous election, in March 2021, religious Zionists (the equivalent, for the most part, of Modern Orthodox Jews outside Israel) had two parties claiming to represent them: the more liberal Yamina headed by Naftali Bennett, and the Smotrich-Ben-Gvir party. But when the government headed by Bennett collapsed in June, a year after it was formed – it took Yamina down with it.

That left those religious Zionists still interested in voting for a sectoral party (and who have always been the majority of religious voters in Israel) with only one real option: the ultranationalist, anti-Arab, anti-gay, Jewish (and male) supremacist Religious Zionism. (Ayelet Shaked, one of the founders of Yamina, failed in her bid to create a new incarnation of the party and her Habayit Hayehudi failed miserably to pass the electoral threshold.)

And so, in many of the religious towns, kibbutzim and settlements that were long thought to be moderate, voters ended up casting their ballots this time around for an extremist party.

In Efrat, the West Bank settlement established by Rabbi Shlomo Riskin – the former spiritual leader of Manhattan’s Lincoln Square Synagogue and a leading advocate for women’s rights in Orthodoxy – Smotrich and Ben-Gvir captured nearly half the votes (48 percent), compared with just a quarter in March 2021.

In Tekoa, another settlement considered religiously and politically moderate, they won nearly 45 percent of the vote. Even at Sa’ad, widely regarded as one of the most left-wing religious kibbutzim, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir took 30 percent of the vote. And in Givat Shmuel, a large religious enclave east of Tel Aviv, their share of the total vote was 24 percent – exactly the same as Likud.

Ben-Porat attributes the rise of the radical religious right to what he describes as “the failure of the Bennett project.”

Members of Religious Zionism, including Ohad Tal (third from right), on a fact-finding tour in the West Bank settlement of Efrat last month.

“He had tried to create a party that was staunchly hawkish on security matters but liberal on religious matters in the hope of attracting a broader spectrum of Israelis, and eventually replacing Likud as the biggest party on the right,” says the politics professor, who has conducted extensive research on matters of religion and state in Israel. “But it turns out there wasn’t a big audience for it.”

Back in the day, the party that represented the religious Zionist community in Israel was the National Religious Party, also known by its Hebrew acronym of the Mafdal. Until the 1967 Six-Day War, when Israel captured the West Bank, the Mafdal was a dovish party aligned with Labor. With the establishment of Gush Emunim, a right-wing religious movement committed to settling the so-called “Greater Land of Israel” – whose founders had roots in the Mafdal – the party underwent a major political shift. Since then, in its various incarnations, it has been strongly aligned with Likud.

The religious Zionist community swerved to the right not only politically but also religiously. Bnei Akiva – the youth movement most identified with this community and today the largest Zionist youth movement in the world – was naturally swept up in the trend.

Before Gush Emunim took off, it was common for members of the world Bnei Akiva movement – whose twin ideals are Torah v’Avoda (religious observance and working the land) – to make aliyah and move to a religious kibbutz where they could realize the values of socialism. But that is not the case anymore. These days, it is far more common for movement activists, especially those coming from the United States, to move to West Bank settlements. Among this new generation, socialism, with its leftist connotations, is often considered a dirty word.

Major milestone

Daniel Goldman, a former chairman of World Bnei Akiva, hardly recognizes the youth movement he grew up in back in Britain.

“I was very, very disappointed,” he says of Tal’s decision to join the Religious Zionism slate. “This is the sort of thing that helps Smotrich in his bid to become the exclusive shareholder of the religious Zionist movement.”

World Bnei Akiva, it is worth noting, did oust Tal within days of the announcement, noting in a statement that “it is not affiliated with any political party and that Ohad’s choice is personal and not related to the movement.”

Goldman, who has since immigrated to Israel and identifies as “center-center-left,” understands that he represents only a small minority of religious Zionists – certainly in his newly adopted homeland. “The more this trend continues, the more marginalized people like me will feel,” he laments.

Fellow Brit Goodman, who works as a director of development for the Abraham Initiatives – an organization that supports shared society for Jews and Arabs in Israel – finds himself in the same boat.

“Bnei Akiva has always been right-leaning, but it certainly wasn’t politically partisan to specific parties and there had always been room for left-wing ideology,” he says. He notes that the British branch of Bnei Akiva is known to be the most progressive worldwide.

For Goodman, a major milestone in the radicalization of the youth movement came in the summer of 2014, when Noam Perel – serving at the time as secretary-general of the world movement – allowed himself to issue vehemently racist comments about Arabs following the kidnapping and murder of three Jewish teens in the West Bank.

Goodman spearheaded a campaign then to get Perel thrown out of his job. “Many Bnei Akiva veterans at the time thought I was overreacting,” he recounts. “But I believe that incident is what eventually enabled right-wing extremists to take control of our movement.”

Religious Zionism supporters celebrating on Election Night in Jerusalem.

It is bad enough, says Goodman, that Bnei Akiva leaders felt no qualms in the recent election campaign about joining and supporting a party often denounced as fascist. But that they would agree to join forces with a party running on a platform of homophobia, he says, is absolutely appalling.

“There is definitely a growing awareness in Bnei Akiva in recent years, with the British branch leading the way, of our responsibility to safeguard LGBTQ youth,” he says. “So, when the head of our movement joins a party like this, it sends a dangerous message to those tasked with looking after and nurturing our children and young adults.”

Ralph Genende, a progressive Orthodox rabbi from Melbourne, Australia, grew up in the Bnei Akiva movement in South Africa. Deeply troubled by what he describes as “the unchecked messianism and radicalism of religious Zionism,” he says he wishes Bnei Akiva veterans around the world who share his concerns would not be so hesitant about speaking out.

“It is worrying that they see no reason to challenge them on some of these deeply disturbing trends,” he says. “They, after all, share a name and should probably consider the implications of that.”