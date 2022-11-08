Haaretz - back to home page
President Herzog Denies Pushing for Netanyahu-led Unity Gov't With Lapid, Gantz

Despite reports of talks between Israeli President Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the President's Office stresses that he 'didn't reach out to or ask the party heads to join any form of government'

Michael Hauser Tov
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny GantzCredit: Emil Salman
Michael Hauser Tov
Israel's President Isaac Herzog is working towards the establishment of a broad unity government under Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, and spoke to Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday. The President's Office denied the claims.

Gantz's National Unity Party also denied the report, saying Herzog has not spoken to the Defense Minister regarding the unity government: "We are headed to the opposition," the party said.

Although Netanyahu has pledged to establish a right-wing government, the extremist elements in his budding coalition have amplified calls for a unity government.

On Monday, at the memorial ceremony for Yitzhak Rabin's assassination on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Herzog addressed the heads of the parties in the emerging coalition and called on them to behave respectfully towards the losing side: "Hug your brothers and sisters ... be attentive to their needs and pain."

In a subsequent speech by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, he turned to the president and said: "Mr. President, there is no script and no situation in which we will enter the new government."

