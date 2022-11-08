Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with party heads at his official Jerusalem residence Wednesday morning to begin tallying recommendations for who will be tasked with forming the next government and become the country's next prime minister.

All parties in Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc are expected to back the Likud chairman, handing him 64 recommendations.

Only the Labor party and Yesh Atid are expected to recommend outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid for the task, despite the public spat that broke out between Lapid and Labor party leader Merav Michaeli over the near obliteration of the vanguard Zionist left this election season. Lapid, who is Yesh Atid's chairman, is expected to garner 28 recommendations in total.

The National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, by contrast, announced that they would not recommend any candidate. The National Unity party was initially slated to back Gantz himself, but ultimately decided not to put forward any recommendation, while Lieberman also chose not to back any leader in light of disputes between him and Lapid on the campaign trail. The two Arab slates – the United Arab List and Hadash-Ta'al – are also not expected to vouch for any candidates.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met for early-stage coalition talks with Avi Maoz, chairman of the homophobic Noam party that ran on the Religious Zionism ticket, who demanded the bloc "promote Jewish identity" by establishing a dedicated Knesset committee and banning 'gender studies' in elementary schools.

Open gallery view MK Avi Maoz Chairman of the Noam Party, 2022. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Following reports that the Noam party, which advocates religious conservatism, was considering staying out of Netanyahu's government in order to "oppose it from the right against progressive madness," a lukewarm Likud, wary of being associated with Maoz's party, declared on Tuesday that "the meeting with Avi Maoz will take place today."

Now that Netanyahu has met each of his coalition's party leaders for preliminary talks, where each party had the opportunity to voice their demands, official negotiations will begin Wednesday to form the future governing coalition.

Parties are expected to push a longer and more detailed list of their demands on Wednesday. The three Religious Zionism factions and United Torah Judaism are reportedly opposed to the establishment of a government without a comprehensive coalition agreement that addresses all of their demands. However, sources say that a compromise will likely be reached in which remaining disputes will be postponed to a later date in order to form a government within two to three weeks.

Herzog is set to meet with Maoz on Friday. Each of Religious Zionism's three factions – headed by Maoz, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir – will conduct their own meetings with the Israeli president. Herzog will liaise with party heads through Friday, and Netanyahu is expected to be handed the presidential mandate to corral a government by Sunday.

Over the past several days, the Israeli president has tried to push for negotiations towards a broad unity government, which he called for during the memorial for the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, but Lapid and Gantz made it abundantly clear that they reject the idea completely.

In a subsequent memorial speech by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, he turned to Herzog and said: "Mr. President, there is no script and no situation in which we will enter the new government."