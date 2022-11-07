U.S. President Biden Calls Benjamin Netanyahu for First Time After His Election Victory

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu four days after final vote count revealed he won the elections.

"We're brothers, we'll make history together," Biden told Netanyahu and added "my commitment to Israel is indisputable."

Netanyahu said to Biden that more historic peace agreements are "in reach" and that his commitment to the alliance and relationship between Israel and the U.S. is "stronger than ever."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed the conversation, describing it as a "warm phone call, great talk…" again highlighting the "unbreakable ties" between the U.S. and Israel.

"We will continue to closely monitor the government formation process," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said about the call, adding that "we look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values."

According to a readout released by Biden, "The President reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral partnership, based on a bedrock of shared democratic values and mutual interests, and underscored his unwavering support for Israel’s security. "

The two leaders agreed to speak again at the conclusion of Israel’s government formation process.

Later on Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory. Netanyahu thanked Zelenskyy and repeated his election promises to seriously reexamine the possibility of Israel aiding Ukraine after taking office.

The Biden administration is currently determining how to engage with a Netanyahu-led coalition which is slated to include far-right extremists such as Itamar Ben-Gvir as a senior minister.

U.S. officials are currently debating the best way to approach this issue, acutely understanding the minefield that cooperation with Ben-Gvir represents, several people familiar with the matter say.

While a de facto no-contact policy, at the very least, is under consideration, it remains too early to tell what track the administration will pursue.

While it may be difficult for U.S. officials to justify engaging with him based on his history, positions and criminal background though it may not be a dealbreaker.

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán was the first to congratulate Netanyahu on his victory, followed by several international leaders.

Other world leaders that congratulated Netanyahu include Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, India's Narendra Modi, UK's Rishi Sunak and France's Emmanuel Macron.