In Coalition Talks With Netanyahu, Far-right Lawmaker Ben-Gvir Demands Ministry in Charge of Israeli Police

The Kahanist lawmaker demanded to be appointed Public Security Minister and to expand the legal powers of the ministry

Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov
Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to discuss the formation of Israel's next government.
Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with far-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to discuss the formation of Israel's next government.
Michael Hauser Tov
Michael Hauser Tov

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu met with Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday as part of the coalition negotiations to form a government.

Netanyahu, who throughout the election campaign was careful to avoid taking pictures with Ben-Gvir, published a joint photo of the two from the meeting.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, last month.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The aim of the meeting is reportedly to understand what the Otzma Yehudit chairman's demands are, in addition to his desire to become the country's next public security minister.

In the meeting, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, Ben-Gvir also requested the Education and Transportation ministries for his party, but Likud plan to give Otzma Yehudit only two portfolios.

In order to speed up the negotiations for the formation of the coalition, Netanyahu asked to draw up a short document of principles with four sections to be signed by all the heads of the parties, with the remaining disputes to be resolved at a later date.

The document should include the following sections: the distribution of the portfolios in the future government, agreement on the date of approval of the state budget and agreement on the cancellation of reforms carried out by the outgoing government.

However, the leaders of the parties oppose the initiative, and seek to reach orderly coalition agreements. The parties are expected to reach a compromise that will expand the range of issues to be included in the initial agreement.

Last month, at the Hakafot Shniyot celebrations after the Simhat Torah holiday at Kfar Chabad, Netanyahu refused to go on stage until Ben-Gvir got off. He stayed in his car for several minutes while the organizers tried to convince Ben-Gvir to get off the stage. After a few minutes, Ben-Gvir agreed to the request and got off the stage, and Netanyahu went up after him.

On Sunday, Netanyahu opened talks with United Torah Judaism lawmakers Moshe Gafni and Yitzhak Goldknopf, as well as Ben-Gvir's ally and Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich.

A meeting between Netanyahu and the chairman of the anti-LGBTQ Noam party, Avi Maoz, has not yet been scheduled, but Likud clarified yesterday that "there will be a meeting with Avi Maoz as with the heads of all the parties of the nationalist camp."

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, last month.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Netanyahu's meeting with Smotrich revolved around two key issues. The first was the Religious Zionism chairman's demand to promote the passage of the so-called override clause, a proposal to allow 61 of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers to override Supreme Court rulings – which Smotrich has been promoting for a long time as a signature far-right demand, and that Netanyahu has so far opposed.

The second topic the two discussed was Smotrich's interest in taking over the Finance Ministry, but sources say Netanyahu wants to avoid giving it to him as he knows that he would not be able to impose his will upon Smotrich when the two find themselves in disagreement.

Shas chairman Arye Dery also does not want to transfer the Finance Ministry into the hands of Smotrich, wanting it for himself instead, which would likely lead to significant friction between the two. On Sunday, Smotrich and Dery met to discuss the issue and were unable to reach any agreement.

