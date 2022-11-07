Haaretz - back to home page
Cancel Netanyahu's Trial. And Save Israel From the Far Right

The stakes are extremely high: Either keep Netanyahu on trial, or risk Israel’s democracy, its civil rights and its international standing and alliances

Daniel Kurtzer
This is not a column detailing how awful the Religious Zionism Party and its leaders are. Yes, I agree that they are a dangerous group of racists, misogynists, and anti-democratic homophobes. And I agree that they should not be part of any coalition committed to the rule of law and the values on which the State of Israel is based. This possibility should concern all the good and decent people who comprise the vast majority of Israel’s citizens.

