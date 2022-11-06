Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Far Right Parties Retain United Front for Coalition Negotiations

Joining forces ensures Religious Zionism head Smotrich and Kahanist lawmaker Ben-Gvir retain their advantage over other right wing parties in a bid to secure crucial ministries

Michael Hauser Tov
Noa Shpigel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Benjamin Netanyahu arriving for coalition negotiations on Sunday morning.
Benjamin Netanyahu arriving for coalition negotiations on Sunday morning.Credit: Emil Salman
Michael Hauser Tov
Noa Shpigel

Far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit announced on Sunday that they will conduct coalition negotiations with the Likud as a unified bloc.

The two parties emphasized they will not enter government separately, and will fully support each other's demands, after running for the elections on a joint slate.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with the heads of allied parties, beginning his quest to form government after the bloc won 64-seats in the election.

Retaining a united front for coalition negotiations afford Ben-Gvir and Smotritch a strong bargaining position in their bid to secure key ministries – Defense or Finance for Smotrich, and the Public Security Ministry for Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu is trying to stymie Smotritch's bid for a senior ministry, offering the Finance Ministry to Arye Dery of Shas, or alternatively to split the ministry into two divisions.

On top of the portfolio destined for Smotrich, Religious Zionism is demanding the Ministry of Religious Services, in competition with Shas, who won 11 seats. Dery asked Netanyahu to hand the portfolio over to him.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, last month.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The two far right allies won a joint 14 seats in the election—the parliamentary bloc will contain 7 representatives from Smotrich's National Union list, 6 for Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit and an additional seat for Avi Maoz for the Orthodox Jewish Noam party.

According to parliamentary seats to ministries ratio, Smotritch is set to receive two or three ministries, and Ben-Gvir a maximum of two. The two parties will be sworn in as separate entities, in order to maintain legal independence.

Chairman of Agudat Yisrael Yitzchak Goldknopf, arriving for coalition negotiations on Sunday morningCredit: Emil Salman

Netanyahu met, on Sunday morning, with the heads of the various parties—Moshe Gafni from Degel Hatorah, Yitzchak Goldknopf from Agudat Yisrael, with Smotritch and then with Dery.

He plans to meet with Ben-Gvir on Monday, but is yet to decide if he will meet directly with Avi Maoz from Noam, or if he will delegate the job to Yariv Levin, who heads the Likud's negotiation team. Netanyahu personally spoke to the heads of the parties, including Avi Maoz, last week, after the initial exit polls were released.

The final election results will be officially presented to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, after which he will begin meeting with the various party representatives. Herzog plans on entrusting Netanyahu with a mandate to construct a government within days.

Following that, Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a coalition, but he is eligible for a two-week extension before he is required to forfeit the mandate.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?