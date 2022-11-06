Far Right Parties Retain United Front for Coalition Negotiations

Far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit announced on Sunday that they will conduct coalition negotiations with the Likud as a unified bloc.

The two parties emphasized they will not enter government separately, and will fully support each other's demands, after running for the elections on a joint slate.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with the heads of allied parties, beginning his quest to form government after the bloc won 64-seats in the election.

Retaining a united front for coalition negotiations afford Ben-Gvir and Smotritch a strong bargaining position in their bid to secure key ministries – Defense or Finance for Smotrich, and the Public Security Ministry for Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu is trying to stymie Smotritch's bid for a senior ministry, offering the Finance Ministry to Arye Dery of Shas, or alternatively to split the ministry into two divisions.

On top of the portfolio destined for Smotrich, Religious Zionism is demanding the Ministry of Religious Services, in competition with Shas, who won 11 seats. Dery asked Netanyahu to hand the portfolio over to him.

Open gallery view Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, last month. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The two far right allies won a joint 14 seats in the election—the parliamentary bloc will contain 7 representatives from Smotrich's National Union list, 6 for Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit and an additional seat for Avi Maoz for the Orthodox Jewish Noam party.

According to parliamentary seats to ministries ratio, Smotritch is set to receive two or three ministries, and Ben-Gvir a maximum of two. The two parties will be sworn in as separate entities, in order to maintain legal independence.

Open gallery view Chairman of Agudat Yisrael Yitzchak Goldknopf, arriving for coalition negotiations on Sunday morning Credit: Emil Salman

Netanyahu met, on Sunday morning, with the heads of the various parties—Moshe Gafni from Degel Hatorah, Yitzchak Goldknopf from Agudat Yisrael, with Smotritch and then with Dery.

He plans to meet with Ben-Gvir on Monday, but is yet to decide if he will meet directly with Avi Maoz from Noam, or if he will delegate the job to Yariv Levin, who heads the Likud's negotiation team. Netanyahu personally spoke to the heads of the parties, including Avi Maoz, last week, after the initial exit polls were released.

The final election results will be officially presented to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, after which he will begin meeting with the various party representatives. Herzog plans on entrusting Netanyahu with a mandate to construct a government within days.

Following that, Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a coalition, but he is eligible for a two-week extension before he is required to forfeit the mandate.