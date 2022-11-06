Demography Is Destiny in Israeli Politics? Not So Fast

The 64 seats that right-wing and Haredi parties won in last week’s election is far from a record for the bloc. In 1988, when Yitzhak Shamir was Likud leader, they won a total of 65 seats. When Ariel Sharon led Likud in 2003, the bloc won its highest-ever tally of seats – 67 – and that’s not even including the two won by Natan Sharansky’s Yisrael B’aliyah (which defined itself as a centrist party). Even Benjamin Netanyahu, who as leader has never won as many seats for Likud as his three predecessors, has actually done better than last week. In 2009, his camp won 65 seats.

After last week’s results, there was general grousing on the Israeli left that the right and the Haredim had never been stronger, and that demographics – mainly ultra-Orthodox birth rates – meant that the right would now remain in power forever.

Similar voices were heard back in 1988. Four years later, though, Yitzhak Rabin’s Labor Party was back in power. Labor won again in 1999. In 2006, centrist Kadima decimated Likud, and for the last 16 months we’ve had the Lapid-Bennett government.

It took a herculean effort by Netanyahu to win last week, and if the center-left and Arab parties hadn’t been so hopelessly divided among themselves, it would have probably still been a tie. Demography isn’t destiny. It is just one of many factors that help explain Israeli voting patterns and predict them in the future.

Major changes are underway within the Haredi community, and this will deepen as more of its young members join the workplace and their allegiance to a dying generation of septuagenarian rabbis weakens.

This process is being mirrored in the Arab-Israeli community, where the pro-integrationist United Arab List party came first among Arab parties last week, while ultranationalist Balad came last and failed to cross the electoral threshold.

A new wave of immigration from war-torn Ukraine and Russia, which has already began, will also have an effect.

There’s a wide array of socioeconomic factors that will change political behavior in the years to come. And, of course, on the day Netanyahu finally leaves the scene, the political fault lines will be redrawn.

Demography is just one reason among many why Netanyahu won. The iron grip he has achieved over the parties in his bloc during his many years in politics, and the way he has learned to marshal them, is a unique feature. Much has changed since the first time he entered the Knesset, in that Likud victory of 1988.

Likud was very different back then. For starters, it was significantly larger. It had just won 40 seats – the benchmark for all Likud elections since its formation in 1973. Shamir was flanked by veteran leaders such as Sharon, Moshe Arens and David Levy. Beneath them, a new generation of up-and-coming “princes” were gaining ministerial experience. Netanyahu has won more elections than any other Likud leader, but has never come close to the 40-seat mark.

Netanyahu’s Likud is a smaller, angrier, more religious and more extreme party – even though its official title is still National-Liberal Party. Its rowdy bunch of lawmakers compete with each other in attacking the judiciary, which was once sacred to Likudniks. In the 1988 election campaign, Likud had supported the disqualification of Rabbi Meir Kahane’s Kach party from running. In 2022, Likud not only openly embraced Kahane follower Itamar Ben-Gvir; it signed a surplus-vote agreement with his party.

Just two elections ago, in 2020, Ben-Gvir ran alone as leader of Otzma Yehudit and won some 19,000 votes – less than half a percent of the total votes cast. Likud won 36 seats then, Netanyahu’s highest tally in the 11 elections in which he has led Likud. Now it is back down to 32, despite the increased turnout in right-wing strongholds.

In this, the second election in which Ben-Gvir ran as joint leader of Religious Zionism (together with Bezalel Smotrich), their slate added eight seats to the six won in March 2021. These have come at Likud’s expense. The Ben-Gvir/Smotrich ticket also won the three-way contest with Likud and Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party for the hearts of the “religious-lite” and “soft-right” voters who in 2021 went for Naftali Bennett’s now-defunct Yamina.

The Haredi community has more than doubled in size since 1988, but the growth of its political power has been slower. Back then, its parties won 13 seats. This time around, Shas and United Torah Judaism have won 18 seats – two more than in the last election, when they lost thousands of young Haredi voters to Religious Zionism.

Shas managed to grow by two seats this time, to 11, while United Torah Judaism, which stayed on seven seats, managed to stave off losses to Ben-Gvir’s ultra-Orthodox admirers by mounting an unprecedented internal campaign in which Haredi politicians and rabbis made every type of vow that they too were right-wing and would never abandon Netanyahu.

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox voters (and one a little too young to vote) waiting in line at a polling place in Jerusalem last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In the past, these same rabbis claimed to be moderate and dismissed nationalism as a non-Jewish trait. Who said ultra-Orthodox theology is inflexible?

Shas leader Arye Dery and his Ashkenazi counterparts in United Torah Judaism spent months courting lesser-known rabbis who in the past had avoided politics, urging them to exhort their followers to vote this time.

The ultra-Orthodox potential has been maximized in this election like never before. It helped that they had a demon in the shape of outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose anti-Haredi rhetoric helped create a sense of panic and existential threat in the community. It will be difficult to mobilize this level of participation the next time around, after a term back in government.

Demography has been a factor in helping the right-wing/religious bloc remain in power for long periods of the past 45 years, since Likud won for the first time in 1977. But it is far from being the determining one.

A comparison between the outcome of the 1988 and 2022 elections shows that changes have been happening on all sides. In 1988, there were six members of “Arab” parties. Ten were elected last week – and that despite Balad failing to pass the electoral threshold.

Meretz, which was only formed in 1992, has been wiped out, while Labor, then the second-largest party, is down to the bare minimum of four seats. However, most of their voters have moved to the centrist Yesh Atid and National Unity parties, not to the right.

Israeli politics has radically changed in the period since Likud began winning elections. All of the territories on the political map keep getting redrawn, and future outcomes are not predestined by birth rate.