Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will launch preliminary coalition talks on Sunday and meet with the leaders of the right-wing parties that will likely form the country's new government, in order to iron out disputes before the official negotiations begin later next week.

The Likud party said that the meetings will be "personal," and that it is striving to conclude the negotiations quickly, though party sources say that it could take two to three weeks to secure all the agreements.

To quickly seal coalition deals, Netanyahu plans to have all parties sign a document of principles with four sections, which will cover the distribution of ministerial portfolios, a deadline to pass a new state budget, an agreement to cancel the litany of reforms passed by the previous government, and an agreement to resolve all other disputes until a later date to be agreed upon.

The discussions over who will control what ministry is ongoing, but sources say that progress has already been made: Shas will likely receive four portfolios, including one very senior portfolio; United Torah Judaism will receive up to two, in addition to heading the Knesset Finance Committee; Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism faction will receive two to three portfolios, Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzmah Yehudit could receive two, while the Noam party is not expected to receive any portfolios. Likud will receive around 15 key portfolios.

United Torah Judaism Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Sunday that his party has not yet received an offer from Likud, adding that "if we have plans, we won't reveal them to the media."

In reference to the demands his party will bring up during the negotiations, Goldknopf made it clear that UTJ will respect the status quo regarding Shabbat in the public sphere. "We do everything with love, in agreement. It's not good for the public to think they are being coerced by the ultra-Orthodox," he said.

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf voting in Jerusalem, last week. Credit: Emil Salman

Ultra-Orthodox party sources tell Haaretz that after a year and half in the opposition, the Haredi parties' voter base is hungry for results. One of their top priorities is to give a slim Knesset majority of 61 seats the ability to override Supreme Court rulings that had struck down legislation that the justices deemed as violating one of Israel’s Basic Laws.

Sources say that other concessions include a repeal of the tax on single-use plastics, the cancellation of outgoing Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's kashrut certification reforms, and a demand that Netanyahu fulfill his commitment to provide increased funding to boys-only religious education institutions that do not teach secular core subjects. Moreover, the Haredi parties are looking to snap up several ministry positions, and could demand portfolios ranging from the interior, health, housing and transportation ministries to the head of the Knesset finance committee.

The official results of the elections will be submitted, according to the law, to President Isaac Herzog by Wednesday. The president will likely hold a round of lightning consultations the very next day, and give Netanyahu the mandate to form a government by the end of the week. After that, the Likud chairman will have 28 days to establish a government. This would be when coalition negotiations between the various parties officially begin.

If the 28-day period is not enough for Netanyahu to reach agreements with every member of the coalition, he can request one or more extensions, up to a total of 14 days.