Victory Served to Netanyahu on a Silver Platter

Elections in countries in a paralyzing political tie aren’t decided only by ideology, vision, values or identity. Of course it’s impossible without all this, but the finish line is reached via tactics, sometimes micro-tactics. Even the most sophisticated spacecraft, costing billions of dollars, built by the best scientists and equipped with a supercomputer, will crash because of a microscopic crack.

The spacecraft of the “change” camp took off into the sky riddled with holes, its girders held together by masking tape. The government’s achievements – and it had quite a few – were erased by horrendous preparation. Tactical blunders cost the camp a huge number of Knesset seats.

In several ways, the performance of the “Anyone but Bibi” bloc was a direct continuation of its performance in office. There was good work in the cabinet and the Knesset, but there was wreckage in the relations between the parties, and mismanagement within the parties. The opposition – a tight, combative, raucous pack – didn’t break formation. In the run-up to Election Day, all the hopes and expectations that the opposition would tear itself asunder, particularly on the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir axis, proved false.

Open gallery view Labor chief Merav Michaeli speaks to the media Thursday. She's responsible for her party's catastrophic campaign. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

This was the most organized campaign ever seen in Israel. Netanyahu ran a solid race as head of the biggest party, certainly compared to previous campaigns. Ideological disputes didn’t rise to the surface – and anyway, the big-name Likud lawmakers talked Otzma Yehudit's talk.

The only place with potential for explosions was the Religious Zionism slate and its supporters. The dispute there was resolved in time, as the factions within the alliance split the campaign. One side, which hardly interested anybody, put Bezalel Smotrich on the front line (“What you vote for is what you get.”) The other, the gatherer of Knesset seats, was Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir (“Who’s the boss here?”)

Open gallery view Members of the Bennett-Lapid government at the President's Residence in June 2021. Credit: Emil Salman

The discipline in Likud was ironclad. Apart from minor slip-ups, everyone toed the party line. The ultra-Orthodox didn’t quarrel among themselves, nor did the racists. Peace reigned on the right; its way to the ballot box was smooth and pleasant. The wolf and the wolf shall feed together.

The reverse image in the “Anyone but Bibi” bloc was cause for despair. The alarms that were sounded were blocked by the glass of the “aquarium” at the Prime Minister’s Office. As the Joint List of Arab parties broke apart (again) and Labor and Meretz fought over scraps, Yair Lapid was busy positioning himself as a statesman.

“A politician,” Harry Truman once said, “is a man who understands government, and it takes a politician to run a government. A statesman is a politician who’s been dead 10 or 15 years.”

Benjamin Netanyahu is first and foremost a politician. His political skills won him the power that positioned him as a statesman. The extra time he had as opposition leader enabled him to muster all his knowledge and abilities so that nothing in the campaign would escape him. Between his lust for power and fear of the law, he was fueled with extraordinary energy.

The limpness of the “change” bloc was evident in nearly every facet of the campaign. Splits in existing slates, avoidance of unification, surplus vote agreements that weren’t signed, endless quarrels, barbs. In addition to the political mismanagement of the campaign, the vibe was completely flaccid.

Open gallery view Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid at Yesh Atid headquarters after the exit poll results. While the Joint List splintered, Lapid was busy positioning himself as a statesman. Credit: Hadas Parush

Netanyahu promised victory, a stable government for four years. Lapid conveyed that he’d suffice with a tie. This atmosphere influenced the center-left electorate psychologically; turnout there stayed flat while in the bastions of the right and the ultra-Orthodox community it climbed. Voters look upward to their elected officials. If they see laxness, they behave accordingly.

Many Israelis, fed up with the tie, the waste of time and money, the democratic process that had become a dismal joke, began to see Netanyahu as the solution, not the problem. Election after election brought us the man who refused to give up, who tortured and tormented us with endless paralysis in government, a budget that was never passed – not to mention the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Until this last election, he was perceived as the main culprit in the endless rounds of balloting. Then, suddenly, the man responsible for the tangle became the great untangler, our savior from the mess he created with his very own hands.

To live and die with gevalt

The endless toxic and mendacious messages that were aimed at the Bennett-Lapid government since June last year finally sank in. They worked on every possible plane, from “loss of security” to “economic failure” to “the loss of Jewish identity” and “54 billion shekels [$15 billion] for the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Likud’s grassroots awakened and neither slumbered nor slept until the crucial day. Another electorate awakened even more, unnoticed by the mainstream media: the ultra-Orthodox.

Mainly Shas, but also United Torah Judaism, chalked up achievements – definitely considering the threat that Ben-Gvir would chomp into them mercilessly. The slightest move toward normalcy in Israel, like reducing the consumption of plastic or prohibiting the sadistic crime called “conversion therapy,” inflamed the ultra-Orthodox and hardcore “traditional” Jews.

Those focused and effective campaigns went under the radar. The left-right outgoing government, which fought against disposable products, became a disposable product itself. The sharp-eyed could see, for example, how Likud stammered over the cost-of-living wave and reverted to the main message of “a stable and responsible government of the right.”

Shas, meanwhile, focused only on the cost of living. There was no one to argue with and nothing to argue about despite the inflation around the world, the achievements here in Israel or the rising prices of Ukrainian wheat. After all, Arye Dery hands out supermarket coupons directly to his voters, so there’s no need to muddle their minds with microeconomics. Force-feed them empty slogans and they’ll ask for a second helping.

Yesh Atid’s unprecedented 24 Knesset seats was pretty much expected. Lapid’s strategists recommended that he aim to decrease Likud and Labor to the barest possible minimum. That worked out well.

Not that his partners in the bloc made life easy for him. Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman ran a focused campaign; Yisrael Beiteinu won a sixth Knesset seat. With perplexing arrogance, he didn’t sign a surplus vote agreement.

The Labor party campaign was catastrophic. Merav Michaeli, the transportation minister, had her picture taken with sinkholes. Dery, meanwhile, summoned with great aplomb the spirit of the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. He went for social issues while she tried to portray herself as the next Yitzhak Rabin – when not focusing on public transportation on Shabbat. The Rabin rally in Jerusalem Saturday night was also perceived as cynical.

The one who didn’t unite with her (and didn’t really want to, but at least was willing to), Meretz chief Zehava Galon, was brought back to politics to save her leftist party. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz was banished to the bottom of the slate, though it wasn’t clear what the punishment was for, apart from the Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi fiasco.

Galon didn’t bring salvation. It’s not even certain that she could have. It’s reasonable that a party in survival mode for 13 years would ultimately breathe its last. If you’re permanently living on the edge of the electoral threshold, chances are you'll slip – life and death in the hands of gevalt.

Open gallery view Avigdor Lieberman after the exit polls results Tuesday. He ran a focused campaign. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkowitz

The bitter irony brings to mind Shaul Mofaz in 2013. He fought tirelessly to gain control of Kadima and won it two Knesset seats – and then took it to its death two years later. Galon was plucked out of her pleasant life as a retiree; one member of the bloc called her “a personally imported gravedigger.”

The victory was served up to Netanyahu on a silver platter.

The ‘Yair Ben-Gvir’ government

Netanyahu’s sixth government will actually be the first Yair Netanyahu government. The kid has grown up. He was wise enough to stay out of the campaign and, above all, to realize that an election victory would happen if he and his ilk in Likud kept reasonably shtum.

This was a sophisticated campaign of concealment. Behind the scenes, Yair was even more involved than usual. Ben-Gvir should send him a big bouquet of flowers – or of Philistine foreskins, in the extremist Jewish spirit that they both relate to.

The younger Netanyahu was the one who connected his father with the Otzma Yehudit chairman. He himself is a kind of Ben-Gvir. He may be even more extreme, to judge from his tweets. Their far-right, racist worldviews are completely in sync, but at least Ben-Gvir doesn’t tweet insane conspiracy theories and pictures of lizardmen.

Open gallery view Yair Netanyahu at a hearing on his father's libel suit against Ehud Olmert, last month. Credit: Dana Kopel/Yedioth Ahronoth

Now Junior has resumed managing events (“protecting my weak father,” as the family’s former communications adviser, Nir Hefetz, quoted him as saying, according to the television program “Hamakor”). Yair will be the chief adviser on political, security, diplomatic and any other affairs. His racist pride and hunger for power will be the face of the government.

This is a government you’d be embarrassed to be seen outside with, or on board the prime ministerial plane that’s gathering cobwebs at Ben-Gurion Airport. It has been waiting there for the return of the imperial couple, who will inaugurate its two beds and the generous cargo hold for the bags of laundry they’ll be taking to luxury hotels in Europe and America.

Netanyahu will face a difficult task when visiting those continents’ capitals – and also the Gulf states. He’ll discover that they didn’t miss him – neither him nor his nationalist, extremist, messianic, homophobic gang.

But Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Vladimir Putin in Russia will be happy to welcome him. Bibi is their brother.

It’s not clear whether Ben-Gvir will be a significant player for many years or a passing fancy. Revulsion over ultra-Orthodox extortion, which intensified during the economic crisis in the early 2000s, reached a peak when Lapid’s anti-religious father, Tommy, won 15 Knesset seats for his party in 2003. But more than two decades of fading diplomacy, of proclaiming “there is no partner,” have raised a generation of voters who don’t know what hope is. They want a firm hand.

The most important political event of Israel’s recent history occurred in the final days of the last Netanyahu government. The May 2021 air war with Hamas in Gaza and the interethnic riots that erupted in mixed Jewish-Arab cities remain with us to this day. This was the most politically influential security event since the second intifada, which erupted toward the end of Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s term in September 2000.

The months-long wave of lone-wolf attacks has been handled very well from both a security and a diplomatic perspective. The policy has been responsible and measured, yet determined and effective. But it’s hard to sell this at the polls. And that’s exactly what has kept the flame burning under the pot of anger that boiled over in May 2021 amid the images from Jerusalem, Acre, Jaffa and Lod.

Open gallery view Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu on election night. Netanyahu will face a difficult task on his visits to Europe, the U.S. and the Gulf states. Credit: Emil Salman

Ben-Gvir is a combination of political smarts and public irresponsibility. His visits to the scene of every terror attack, his nauseating clashes with Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, the incident where he drew a gun and his semi-racist election campaign were both brilliant and terrifying.

Much of Netanyahu’s victory speech early Wednesday was aimed at his most dangerous partner. You have to think about the soldiers’ mothers, not just the soldiers, he said. You have to act responsibly and judiciously; no adventures.

All this was an attempt to restrain the bad boy who will put a chokehold over the old-new prime minister until his face turns purple, not just his hair. “During the campaign Netanyahu was ‘Bibi is back,’ but in the cabinet he’ll be ‘Bibi the puppet,’” a wise veteran politician told me.

Mendacious Michaeli

Lapid is under attack, justifiably, for not closing the holes in his bloc the way Netanyahu did on the other side. He also opposed lowering the 3.25-percent electoral threshold. But he's innocent of one charge.

In everything concerning the failure to forge a joint Labor-Meretz ticket, the sole guilty party is Labor chief Merav Michaeli. Lapid offered her the world; for example, ministerial portfolios based on Labor’s number of seats in the outgoing Knesset, seven.

At a meeting in Lapid’s basement the night before the election slates were due, Galon agreed that Michaeli would lead a united ticket even if the polls showed Meretz with greater support. And the slate would only be a “technical bloc” – the parties would split up right after the election.

Open gallery view Merav Michaeli and Yair Lapid in the Knesset last year. The Labor chief blamed Lapid for the defeat. Credit: Knesset Spokesperson

The arrogant Michaeli, with her smug smile, brushed off both of these offers. Neither party is in danger, she said. As we know, “Labor is a ruling party” and she’s “Rabin’s successor.” If, God forbid, she's caught running on the same slate as the leftists from Meretz, the government awaiting her in her alternate reality will slip away.

She also suspected that Lapid’s intentions were impure: He sees her as a competitor for the premiership, so he’s plotting to damage her by shoving her under the wedding canopy with Galon. An advanced case of paranoia.

The disgust that Michaeli felt toward Lapid is akin to Sara Netanyahu's feelings about Ayelet Shaked. “All I have to do is ask her for something and she’ll do the opposite,“ he once said.

At the tripartite meeting, Lapid explained to Michaeli that even though at that point the polls weren’t predicting danger for either party, “the last few days will produce a siphoning effect that will endanger the small parties, and it doesn’t matter what I say.”

Open gallery view Michaeli and Labor's Emilie Moatti the day before the election. Credit: Hadas Parush

The following story shows just how deep Michaeli was stuck in the delusion that she and Lapid were both possible future prime ministers. In the middle of the term, Labor lawmaker Emilie Moatti received a call from the transportation minister’s office for an urgent meeting. Moatti, whom Michaeli is cold to, was excited. Finally the leader was recognizing her; maybe she wanted to talk with her about her important work on the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Michaeli received Moatti as if the MK had arrived for a drumhead court-martial. Michaeli presented her evidence: Moatti had been photographed from behind next to Lapid, who had sat down next to the lawmaker in the Knesset during a random conversation.

A photographer pressed click, and Moatti posted the picture on Facebook, an act that infuriated Michaeli. She spent a long time reprimanding the lawmaker for her treason. When the shaming ended, the meeting ended – a clear example of what kept Michaeli busy for the past year.

The Labor Party leader didn’t know, and maybe still doesn’t know, but a week before the election a secret channel was set up behind her back. Against her explicit instructions, the mother of all gevalt campaigns was being conducted.

Labor candidates realized that the situation was bad, that they were teetering on the brink. Number seven on the slate, Yair Fink, decided to take action: He and others sent millions of text messages to voters believed to be wavering between Labor, Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party and Lapid’s Yesh Atid.

Just 15,000 votes saved Labor from the same fate as Meretz. By the way, it wasn’t Fink who told me about this. One of the party’s four lawmakers who made it over the threshold called me and told me: “Because of him, I’m in the Knesset.”

Open gallery view Labor's Yair Fink in August. He and colleagues sent millions of text messages to targeted voters. Credit: Moti Milrod

Of all Israel’s prime ministers, Yitzhak Rabin was the model of accepting responsibility. If he had suffered such a monumental defeat, he would have drawn conclusions at 10:05 P.M. on Election Day. (And an FYI for the great leader who takes his name in vain: A few members of his family voted for Gantz’s party.)

If Michaeli had an ounce of leadership in her, not just posing, she would have said in front of the cameras Thursday night that she was the one to blame and she was taking a time-out from politics. She should have made way for Ram Shefa, who deserves the leadership much more. Instead, she gave an apologetic and petty speech, most of it attacking Lapid. He drank her votes.

“Lapid didn’t manage to sign a surplus vote agreement with Lieberman and the Arab parties,” accused the woman who rejected all his generous proposals. There's no limit to her chutzpah and arrogance. Especially repulsive were the crocodile tears she cried over Meretz’s fall.

Open gallery view Meretz headquarters after the exit polls came out. If the electoral threshold had been lowered, Meretz would have passed. Credit: Nir Keidar

Actually, in half a sentence she accepted responsibility, a kind of payoff to the people angry at her: She offered to move up the party’s leadership primary. A true con game; it’s one of Bibi’s ploys: a lightning primary so that her rivals won't have time to organize. But unlike Netanyahu, Michaeli wouldn't be reelected if she ran against herself.

The representation of women is one of the victims of this election. Three women led parties, but Galon and Ayelet Shaked of Habayit Hayehudi are out. Michaeli barely survived. The number of women in the Knesset was cut brutally; the Bennett-Lapid coalition had 30 female lawmakers, while Netanyahu’s coalition has nine. His cabinet will have maybe four female ministers, compared with eight in the outgoing government.

But all over the world prime ministers are taking pride in their equal number of women and men. Sometimes there are even more women.

Sneaky Gantz

Despite the chain of mistakes, blunders and own goals scored by the parties in the “government of change,” one decision may have prevented an even greater catastrophe – the link-up between Gantz’s Kahol Lavan and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope to form the National Unity Party.

Gantz and Sa’ar realized very early in the race that they needed an unconventional response against the speeding train of Yesh Atid, which was led by the sitting prime minister. After they united, they defeated Lapid in the competition over Gadi Eisenkot, the ex-military chief. But then everything went downhill.

Open gallery view Gideon Sa'ar, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot unveiling their National Unity party, August. Credit: Hadas Parush

Let’s go back three years. In the summer of 2019, Kahol Lavan ran for the Knesset for the second time. In April that year, it had won a stunning victory when it captured 35 seats in its first campaign. But that race was run by the well-oiled machine of Yesh Atid, which was part of Kahol Lavan for three elections.

Four men starred on its posters: Lapid and three former military chiefs: Gantz, Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Ya’alon. Their quartet was known as the “cockpit.” Noses were bent out of shape, but it worked. Voters granted them more seats than Likud, and almost – it’s always almost – power.

Before the September 2019 election, Gantz wanted to take command of the campaign. Lapid raised an eyebrow or two but agreed. A week later, he, Ashkenazi and Ya’alon woke up and discovered that Israel was covered in Gantz: huge billboards with Benny appearing solo, looking out on the shining horizon. Lapid seethed with anger, Ashkenazi cursed like a soldier and Ya’alon grumbled, but the deed was done.

Open gallery view A National Unity Party campaign poster. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Here the distrust began between Lapid and Gantz, which escalated into a world war when Gantz ended the partnership and formed a government with Netanyahu early in the coronavirus crisis, from which he barely got out alive.

This event repeated during the recent campaign. Sa’ar and Eisenkot woke up one morning and discovered a country flooded with Gantz and the same look into the same horizon. Then there was the slogan borrowed from the Israeli army, “After me,” meant to make clear that nobody was worthy of standing alongside him.

He didn’t erase only his partners in the leadership. Why didn’t we see Chili Tropper in any campaign ad? Or Matan Kahana or Yifat Shasha-Biton?

After he finished disappearing his partners, Gantz made the time to damage the legitimacy of Lapid as leader of the bloc. Some of his comments were truly offensive (“Lapid understands what I tell him,” he joked at a conference of the business newspaper Globes).

Lapid, meanwhile, was careful to show respect, and even praised Gantz here and there. Gantz’s obsession with preserving the legend (which crashed early on) of a three-way race took him to some bad places. Even if it was too much to expect him to recognize Lapid’s seniority, he could have shot for a bit more collegiality.

Less blame for Hadash-Ta’al?

The leaders of Hadash-Ta’al didn’t like my criticism of them on their contribution to the far right’s rise to power. They preferred to blame their former partner, Balad chief Sami Abu Shehadeh, who burned around 120,000 votes, three Knesset seats, by not forming a joint ticket. Without a doubt, his Arab nationalist party contributed greatly to the Netanyahu bloc's victory. Most Israelis never expected Balad to show responsibility, but they expected it from Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, the leaders of Hadash and Ta’al.

In June, they refused to announce that the Joint List alliance of Hadash, Ta’al and Balad – which was in the opposition – wouldn’t support a bill to dissolve the Knesset for an agreed-on period, in return for budgets and the like.

Open gallery view Ayman Odeh addresses voters on Election Day in Haifa's Wadi Nisnas neighborhood. Credit: Fadi Amun

If the Joint List’s leaders had acted differently, the entire course of events would have changed dramatically. The slide into an election would have been stopped. Idit Silman the opportunist might have returned to Yamina, for example. Despair would have prevailed on the right. Netanyahu would have reconsidered a plea bargain in his corruption trial.

A senior official in Hadash-Ta’al told me a different version. In the middle of June, when it became clear that the government had lost its majority, he made an offer to Yesh Atid to slow things down for three months: two months until the Knesset's summer recess, and a month at the beginning of the winter session.

There was logic in holding the election in March or April 2023. The Hadash-Ta’al official feared that in November it might rain and keep Arab voters from the polls. He said he proposed this extension, but he needed two more lawmakers from the opposition, and failed.

Lapid associates didn’t reply to a request for comment. The source in Hadash-Ta’al asked to remain anonymous. He said that one day soon he'd tell me what really happened during those long, sleepless days and nights of June 2022.