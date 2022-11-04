The exit polls that were released after Israel’s election and the results that followed were harrowing for many in the country’s LGBTQ community.

The Religious Zionism party has received the most attention for its Kahanist Otzmah Yehudit faction, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, but less attention has been paid to another of its components: the virulently anti-LGBTQ Noam faction.

Noam, which posits itself as a party for “normal” people, raises the banner of “Jewish identity,” “family values” and fights against what they call “post-modernism.”

Noam were behind a series of campaigns that hoisted banners over Israel proclaiming that “A family is a father and a mother.” Officials in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party plan to negotiate a coalition agreement with the faction with the aim of bringing Noam into the new government coalition – potentially walking back recent civil rights gains such as a ban on conversion therapy.

Open gallery view Noam faction chairman Avi Maoz in the Knesset, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Israel’s LGBTQ organizations began to respond as the results were announced. “Our struggle has continued for nearly fifty years,” read a Facebook post by the Aguda – Israel’s LGBT Task Force, published overnight on Wednesday. “This struggle has known highs and lows, more hostile governments and less hostile governments.

“The possibility arising from the exit polls regarding the establishment of an ultra-conservative government, with some of the worst anti-LGBTQ figures, worries many of us.

That concern is understandable, but we cannot fall into the depths of despair and apathy. The opposite is true – this is the time to support each other, to be filled with great pride over how far we’ve come, to take a deep breath and continue to march fearlessly, together.”

The organization also posted information about its helpline in Hebrew and English, offering support to people who are worried or anxious about the situation.

“We’re certainly seeing stress after the election,” says Rotem Sorek, CEO of Ma’avarim, an organization that supports and advocates for Israel’s transgender community.

“Many leaders in the religious community use the trans community to ridicule their political opponents, and that rhetoric scares us. We’re a community that has lived under intense persecution and discrimination for decades, and there’s a fear that the situation will get worse.” But, she adds, “we’re also a strong community that can overcome this difficulty.”

While the organization is concerned that an incoming government would harm what little progress has been made on transgender rights, "At the same time, a lot of that progress was made during governments led by Likud,” Sorek says.

“We hope that this time, too, when everything calms down and the government is established, the considerations that affect the government’s policies will be humane and professional considerations, and that they will make efforts to get to know us before they make decisions that change our lives. We’ll definitely take pains to work with any government.”

On Friday, Netanyahu said in a statement that the status quo on LGBT matters will be preserved under his leadership.

Ofer Newman, president of IGY, Israel’s LGBTQ youth group, says that the results come amid the start of the organization’s activities for the year. He says that its group leaders are already working to assuage and talk through the participant’s concerns.

“There’s a lot of discourse online, in activities and in our groups – there’s no doubt that the past days have flooded us with a lot of fear,” he says. “We’re prepared and open to helping whoever needs it.”

Some LGBTQ organizations rely on the government to fund aspects of their work, whether it be from the education, welfare or health ministries. Ma’avarim, for instance, works alongside the Welfare Ministry for its network of social workers for the trans community.

“We believe that this initiative will continue, because it really helps the welfare system and the state in the long term,” Sorek says. “When trans people can survive and even thrive, we give a lot to our society, instead of being pushed into its margins.” She adds that the trans community “will continue to help each other get on our feet, and prove time after time that we have worth.”

According to Newman, IGY believes that a right-wing government wouldn’t interfere in the organization’s activities. “The politicians who want to threaten LGBTQ people and hurt us won’t cause other people, who understand how important this work is, to suddenly become destructive and hurtful.”

What he does fear, though, is “the sort of discourse, the way things will manifest in the street, in classrooms – it’s certainly concerning when you have politicians who are cursing, threatening and inciting against you.”

Roy Freeman founded LGBT Olim in 2013 to support LGBTQ people who made Israel their home. He says that his organization is non-partisan, but “if any government were to try to take rights away from us or any other demographic, we will oppose it and we will fight it.”

While he says that the few past days have been stressful, he considers most of it to be fearmongering. “We don’t even know the final numbers yet, let alone which parties will hold which portfolios,” he says.

At the same time, he does “worry that there will be hateful, bigoted people in positions of power.” Freeman has used the organization’s platforms to boost an LGBTQ support hotline for those who may feel overwhelmed, but says that in the first days since the exit polls were released, he did not see the organization’s members discussing emigrating again.