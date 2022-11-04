Israel Elections | The Left That Lost and the Left That Won
The 'anyone but Bibi' bloc failed to offer a unifying vision while the Zionist left's fight proved too hard a sell. Balad, for its part, took a wild gamble. In the end it was Netanyahu, as usual, who gleefully counted his winnings
1. The defeat was twofold. There were two political blocs that lost in Tuesday’s election, and they overlap only partially: the “anyone but Bibi” bloc and the Zionist left.
