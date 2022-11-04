Opinion |
Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism
Over numerous election campaigns, Benjamin Netanyahu has continually used Jewishness as a dividing and binding means to ensure his own political success
This hasn’t been a good week for Israel’s fragile and limited democracy. It has seen the return to office of Benjamin Netanyahu, a prime minister who is on trial for bribery and fraud, and incited during the campaign against the Arab minority. Furthermore, on Election Night, he embarked on a totally false series of accusations of voter fraud that he claimed – without any basis in reality – were taking place at polling places in the Arab community.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ