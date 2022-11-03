Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Election Final Results: Netanyahu, Jewish Far Right Win Power, Fiasco for Left

Final election results confirm the initial exit polls that promised a decisive right wing victory in Israel's fifth election campaign in three years

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
ISRAEL-VOTE
Benjamin Netanyahu saluting supporters at Likud campaign headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.Credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT - AFP
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won a decisive majority in Israel's election, a final vote count on Thursday shows. Left-wing party Meretz was just a few thousand votes short of making it into the next Knesset, ending a three-decade-long era of political representation.

Likud won 32 seats, while outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid is the second-largest party with 24 seats, followed by the far-right Religious Zionism – headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir – which earned 14 seats.

Netanyahu's likely coalition partners Shas and United Torah Judaism won 11 and seven seats, respectively.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity won 12 seats, and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman got six seats.

Arab-majority parties Hadash-Ta'al and United Arab List each have five seats.

Labor, once a ruling party in Israel, is just over the 3.25 percent electoral threshold with four seats.

Arab nationalist party Balad and Ayelet Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi failed to make it into the Knesset.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Likud's Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory. "Israel is above politics," Lapid said, adding that he is prepared for an orderly transition of power.

This was followed shortly after by a congratulatory tweet by U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?