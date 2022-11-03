WASHINGTON – U.S. Jewish organizations unanimously praised Israel’s democratic process following Tuesday’s elections, though some directly acknowledged the undeniable anxiety about a far-right coalition that they neglected to recognize during the campaign.

Several of these prominent groups previously denounced extremist leader Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party in 2019 but remained silent during this campaign – despite the fact that Ben-Gvir’s growing support has turned him into a legitimate potential coalition partner by assumed prime minister-in-waiting Benjamin Netanyahu.

While some liberal organizations directly warned about the prospect of a coalition including Ben-Gvir, none of the establishment organizations that chose to acknowledge him alluded to any impending boycott while portending a business-as-usual approach.

The Jewish Federations of North America, the umbrella organization representing 146 Jewish federations and 300 independent Jewish communities, said they "respect and salute Israel’s vibrant democratic process, which allows all Israelis a voice and vote in forming their government.”

“We look forward to working with the government selected by the Israeli people, as we always have, to support Jews around the world and strengthen the relationships between Israel, the North American Jewish community, and our government leaders,” it added.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on screen from Israel, during the AIPAC annual meeting in Washington, DC, 2019. Credit: JIM WATSON / AFP

Executive Director of The Orthodox Union Advocacy Center Nathan Diament, for his part, said that “as we have for decades, The Orthodox Union will support the government that is democratically elected in the State of Israel. With Benjamin Netanyahu's apparent lead, we trust he will deliver on his mandate to protect the Jewish state and its right to exist.”

Diament directly tied the soon-to-be coalition with the state of Jewish diaspora, stating that “with antisemitism rising, this is a time to stand strong and help support Jews worldwide. As the homeland of our people, we look to the to-be-formed governing coalition to preserve the essential Jewish character of the State while at the same time respecting individual rights."

AIPAC, one of the two major organizations to condemn Ben-Gvir in 2019 that remained silent this go-around, lauded Israel for “again demonstrating its commitment to democracy and free and fair elections. As Israel determines the formation of its new government, it is clear that the Knesset – like the U.S. Congress – will include leaders of a wide range of different political, ideological, economic, racial, and religious identities and perspectives.”

In a follow-up email to supporters, AIPAC warned that "there are other organizations and individuals who may use these politically sensitive moments to glorify or vilify the results of an election. We must remind everyone that the relationship between [the U.S. and Israel] is sacrosanct.”

The American Jewish Committee, the first organization to warn about Ben-Gvir that was similarly silent this election season, adopted a more cautious tone.

"For AJC, and for many Jews in America, Israel, and around the world, past statements of some potential members of the governing coalition raise serious concerns about issues we prioritize: pluralism, inclusion, and increased opportunities for peace and normalization,” it said, adding that “regardless of the composition of any governing coalition, we will continue to work with those in the Israeli government and in Israeli society who are committed to advancing democracy, inclusion, and peace, and to combating efforts to undermine these values.”

United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism CEO Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal posited that "campaign rhetoric and governing effectively are two different things. We expect every Israeli government to uphold and strengthen democracy, treat all people with respect for their political and human rights, and engage the diversity of the Jewish community in Israel and the diaspora, adding that his organization will determine the best path forward as the next coalition emerges.

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was far more dire in his warnings. “Last night’s election results in Israel are deeply troubling for all who care about Israel and about liberal democracy globally — for those whose core values of justice, equality and freedom are fundamentally at odds with those of the parties and leaders who stand on the cusp of victory," he said, adding that "the likely formation of an ultra-right Netanyahu government should force a moment of serious reckoning for all Americans who care about the nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship and a just, equal and democratic future for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The Union for Reform Judaism, too, sounded the alarm. “As Netanyahu assembles his coalition, we are profoundly concerned about promises of cabinet positions he has made to Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, the leaders of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism party. Their platforms and past actions indicate that they would curtail the authority of Israel’s Supreme Court and inhibit the rights of Israeli Arabs, Palestinians, members of the LGBTQ+ community and large segments of Jews who are non-Orthodox.”

URJ, which was the only denominational group to offer criticism ahead of the election, further warned that “including Ben Gvir and Smotrich in the government will likely jeopardize Israel’s democracy and will force the country to reckon with its place on the world stage. It will almost certainly lead to challenging moments in U.S.-Israel relations and will be painful for Jews worldwide who will not see the Israel they love and believe in reflected in these leaders, nor in the policies they pursue.”

T'ruah CEO Rabbi Jill Jacobs took the U.S.-Jewish establishment to task for its "remarkable lack of public concern" over far-right extremism.

“Jewish organizations have a moral obligation to stand together against Ben-Gvir and his party and loudly declare that they do not represent Jewish interests. Any form of hatred is not a Jewish value and those who incite political or social violence in the name of our faith should be called out and criticized. Every Jewish organization that regularly invites Israeli political leaders to speak at their conferences and events, or that meets with Israeli elected officials during delegations, must commit today to never inviting Ben-Gvir, Betzalel Smotrich, or other members of their party to address a U.S. Jewish audience,” she said, noting the precedent set in the 1980s concerning Meir Kahane.

The Anti-Defamation League said it was "greatly concerned" about a potential coalition with Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, saying it "would run counter to Israel’s founding principles, and impact its standing, even among its strongest supporters." It vowed to combat hateful rhetoric on the ground in Israel, while also warning it may "further embolden those committed to denying Israel's legitimacy who will engage in the relentless demonizing of Zionism."

Democratic Majority for Israel Board Co-Chairs Ann Lewis and Todd Richman said “DMFI has repeatedly reiterated our belief that this party should have no place in Israel’s governing coalition. Most Israelis find their views abhorrent as they conflict with the country’s founding principles and the shared values that undergird the U.S.-Israel relationship."

“Just as the U.S.-Israel relationship remains strong despite antisemites, racists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, and authoritarians in the U.S. Congress, so too will the relationship survive having Kahanists in the Knesset — despite our strong objection to their presence," they added.

The dilemma faced by U.S. Jewish organizations is mirrored by the Biden administration, which now tasked with determining how to engage with such a government in general, and with extremists and assumed future minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in particular. U.S. officials are currently debating the best way to approach this issue, acutely understanding the minefield that cooperation with Ben-Gvir represents, several people familiar with the matter say.