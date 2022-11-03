Shas Relives Days of Glory, UTJ Sticks With Its Base

When Shas chairman MK Arye Dery entered Shas headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday at midnight, the young men who welcomed him seemed almost to raise the roof singing his praises. When Dery waved in acknowledgement, the enthusiasm ramped up even further. Throughout the evening they counted repeatedly from one to 11, their eyes shining with pride. “You know what the biggest achievement of this election is? The Sephardim are proud to be Shasniks. This is the biggest victory. This is what we call bringing back the days of glory.”

Shas’ success in the recent election is indeed one of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardi party’s biggest victories since its founding. Dery’s fear of losing support to Itamar Ben-Gvir led him and his party to work harder and it paid off big time. The right way to measure the party’s strength is to skip the figures from the previous election, when parties lost strength across the board, and compare to the ones before that. The highest figure for the ultra-Orthodox parties came in 2020, when Shas captured 353,000 votes and the Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism got 274,000.

Open gallery view Arye Dery speaks with the media after voting in the 2022 elections on Tuesday. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

A comparison of the results of the last five elections shows that Shas jumped in three and a half years by more than 50 percent – from 260,000 votes in the first election in 2019, to an estimated 400,000 votes this time. In the same period, UTJ increased its strength by only 10 percent – from around 250,000 to an estimated 275,000 this time.

The true results leave no room for doubt – the spike in the percentage of the Shas vote can be seen in every city, both ultra-Orthodox and secular. Shas met every goal it set, getting out more voters (including people who don’t usually vote).

Shas sharply upped its voter numbers in all the ultra-Orthodox communities, among them Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Elad, Modi’in Ilit and Betar Ilit, siphoning off voters from Likud as well as from Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party.

“Guardian of the Walls built Ben-Gvir,” Israel Bachar, Shas’ strategic adviser said, referring to last May’s IDF operation in Gaza, which set off ethnic riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities. “But we brought Shas back to its source – the socioeconomic element and less Haredi element. This is how we were able to take votes even from Likud.” The return to the “glory days” has seen Shas return to its socioeconomic roots in outlying cities, and focusing less on religion than it had in the previous decade.

Shas also took thousands of votes from its Ashkenazi sister party, UTJ. Going back to Dery’s declaration at Shas headquarters, there might also be some Ashkenazim who are proud to be Shasniks, or at least who vote for it on the q.t. Evidence of this can be seen in Bnei Brak, where UTJ received the same number of votes as in previous elections even while the Ashkenazi Haredi population grew substantially, while the number of Shas voters rose significantly.

Shas managed to do all this without a supreme rabbinic leader, almost entirely due to one man – Dery. A key to the success this time is Shas’ following of young newly religious voters who might have cast their ballot for Likud or Ben-Gvir instead. Dery managed to get rabbis on board who are known in this community, among them Yigal Cohen, Zamir Cohen and Snir Gueta, who appeared at election rallies and in videos on social media, where they are popular figures.

Before Dery was called to speak, the emcee at Shas HQ mentioned everyone who made the victory possible. First and foremost God, then the late rabbis Ovadia Yosef and Shalom Cohen, the Shas Council of Torah Sages, and, to thunderous applause, Dery. At least among the young people on hand, there was no doubt who the headliner was.

A sigh of relief at UTJ

The pressure of the last few days among UTJ activists, concerned that some of its voters would sit this one out or vote for another party, gave way to a huge collective sigh of relief. Unlike with Shas, UTJ’s achievement was that votes for the party did not plummet. In the previous elections UTJ garnered around about 275,000 votes, about what it expected to end up with when the final results are in.

It seems that the party failed to bring in new voters, but held onto its hard-core loyalists. Some activists attribute this to the activities of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the spiritual leader of the non-Hasidic branch of UTJ, and the leaders of the various Hasidic communities who brought their followers to the polls.

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf voting in Jerusalem, yesterday. Credit: Emil Salman

All through Election Day the Haredi parties saw encouraging numbers of voters at polling stations and realized a victory was ahead. They probably hadn’t dared to dream of the possibility that the right-wing bloc would win 65 Knesset seats, but now that figure seems entirely likely.

The Haredi public is waiting with anticipation for the formation of a new government which will lift the “evil decrees” of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, first and foremost the tax on disposable dishes and sugary soft drinks, and the reforms in conversion to Judaism and in cellular phones. To representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community, it is clear that the first two will be lifted as soon as a government is established.

“On Shabbat in synagogues we make kiddush with lots of sweet soft drinks and disposable dishes,” the emcee called out, to laughter from Dery and the activists. Now the Haredi public is waiting for its MKs to make good on their promises.