Netanyahu in Coalition Talks With anti-LGBTQ Party, Could Walk Back Conversion Therapy Ban

Officials in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party’s plan to negotiate a coalition agreement with the anti-LGBTQ Noam faction of Religious Zionism with the aim of bringing Noam into the new government coalition – potentially walking back recent civil rights gains such as a ban on conversion therapy.

After the polls closed and the exit poll results were released on Tuesday, Netanyahu held a conference call with heads of the parties that would be likely to be part of his future coalition government. Avi Maoz, the leader of the small religiously conservative and anti-liberal Noam party, was included in the call. Noam and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party ran on a joint ticket with Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party in Tuesday’s Knesset election.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit's Itamar Ben-Gvir and Noam's Avi Maoz, at the Knesset, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

A number of policy changes instituted by the outgoing government of Prime Minister Yair Lapid are expected to be reversed by the new Netanyahu-led government, including policies benefitting the queer community, a senior Likud official told Haaretz. They mainly came from the Health Ministry, where Nitzan Horowitz, who is openly gay, is currently the minister.

No final decisions have yet been made on such policy changes, but the Likud official said they are considering the withdrawal of a Health Ministry circular that bars sexual orientation conversion therapy. In addition, the new government might halt public health system coverage for drugs used in sex change procedures and reinstitute a ban on blood donations by gay men.

Several months ago, the committee that makes recommendations regarding treatments covered by the public health system voted to include a drug used to alter the voice of patients undergoing sex change procedures. Any changes sought by Likud in the field would apparently focus on that decision. Although the decision was supported by Health Minister Horowitz, it was made by the independent committee, which would make it difficult to reverse.

Such an effort to interfere politically in the committee’s decision would be unprecedented and is expected to meet opposition on professional and legal grounds, making it even more difficult for the new government to reverse the decision.

The new coalition will apparently seek to change the Health Ministry circular banning conversion therapy or seek to change its wording. The process would require the involvement of the next Health Ministry director-general but does not require the decision of an independent committee or a change in legislation, making it easier to carry out.

Coalition negotiations have not yet begun, however, and Likud officials have not had contact with Noam since Tuesday night’s call. It is therefore difficult to know specifically what Noam’s demands might be and where Likud might draw a line.

Hila Peer, the Chairwoman at Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ, says that some members of the community are pinning their hopes on Likud to stand in the way, which still maintains a large socially liberal base. Amir Ohana, for example, a prominent figure in the party who is openly gay, has publicly vowed to put up a fight against retrograde legislation. "It is clear that community is in the crosshairs," Peer told Haaretz. "The fact that a man or woman voted for the right doesn't mean that they want somebody else to shape their lifestyle. The LGBTQ+ community isn’t going to accept these things quietly," she added.

Amid the prospect of such changes, outgoing Health Minster Horowitz tweeted on Thursday: “Wretched homophobes. Anyone who tries to reverse the revolutions that we have carried out regarding equality for the gay community, putting us back into the closet and depriving us of our rights, will come up against a wall, a fight the likes of which has not yet been seen. Let people live [their lives] and examine among yourselves why this subject agitates you in this way.”