Labor Leader Michaeli Blasts Lapid: He Wanted to Erase Us

Israel's Labor party leader Merav Michaeli sharply criticized outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid for "mismanaging" the center-left bloc campaign while shrugging off responsibility for the demise of the left-wing Meretz party.

"Lapid wanted to erase the Labor party," Michaeli said on Thursday in her first public address since election exit polls were published on Tuesday night. She alleged that "Yesh Atid worked against Meretz and against Labor during the entire campaign."

Referring to Labor's "sister-party" Meretz, which failed to pass the electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset, Michaeli said that there was "no political justification for a merger. The battle was mismanaged." Michaeli said "Whoever managed it did it poorly."

Michaeli explained that she had opposed a joint run with Meretz before the election on the grounds that "it could hurt Meretz." According to her, even if Labor and Meretz were to unite "it would not prevent Netanyahu from forming a government."

Michaeli added that her job was to protect Labor, "and I did it. Unfortunately, with a poorer outcome than last time. But I kept the Labor party."

A source in the party laid the blame with her, saying "The responsibility is on Michaeli. She needs to learn lessons."

Labor, a party that once dominated the Knesset, stands just over the 3.25 percent electoral threshold, with four seats.

Disappointed by exit poll results, Labor canceled a post-election event that was planned to be held in Tel Aviv on Tuesday for the party's supporters.

Michaeli said that she sympathizes with the feelings of frustration, disappointment and pain. "Personally, it pains me that I met so many people during the campaign with whom I agreed on what was needed – and then I found out that they believed Lapid needed to be strengthened instead of us."

The Labor leader announced that the party would put up "The strongest fight in the opposition against a dark and dangerous coalition that has more indictments than women representatives."

Earlier on Thursday, Meretz leader Zehava Galon bemoaned Labor's refusal to merge with her left-wing party, which was ultimately just a few thousand votes short of making it into the Knesset.