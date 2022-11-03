Last year, a few days after the launching of Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai placed the blame for the outbreak of violent clashes on the shoulders of one man. “The person responsible for this intifada is Itamar Ben-Gvir,” Shabtai told the ministers at a closed meeting, referring to the decision by the Otzma Yehudit chairman to place his parliamentary office in the disputed Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir, for his part, exploited the clashes to position himself as the flag bearer of security for Jewish residents in mixed cities, in the Negev and in the Galilee. Concurrently, he kept presenting himself as a worthy alternative to current Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev. Thus, he became the prime political beneficiary of the violent incidents, which the commissioner said were ignited by his activities.

In March, after a Palestinian attack in Hadera in which two Border Policemen were murdered, he confronted Bar-Lev on camera in a manner that positioned him as an equal political opponent. His close ties with rabbis and his popularity among the ultra-Orthodox public turned him into a leading politician on the right, second only to Netanyahu, and outshining the chairman of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich.

The partial results published thus far show that Ben-Gvir has gained popularity not only in right-wing strongholds and the settlements, but also in cities considered Likud strongholds. Religious Zionism tripled its support in Bat Yam, as it did in Netanya, Be’er Sheva, Dimona and Acre. In Ramle the party quadrupled its power. In two weeks the annual memorial for his mentor, Meir Kahane, founder of the Kach movement will be held. Every year, Ben-Gvir has been one of the organizers and main speakers of the memorial. He may arrive at the next one as an Israeli government minister.

On Wednesday, following the release of the partial results, police representatives tried to project calm, saying that they would operate in coordination with the minister appointed, and in accordance with his instructions. “Nobody imagines anarchy, or a scenario in which democracy isn’t respected,” said a senior officer. But in closed meetings, significant concerns are voiced regarding the possibility that Omer Bar Lev’s replacement as public security minister will be chosen from the ranks of the extreme right, and several senior officers voiced concern of the possibility that Ben-Gvir will be appointed to the post.

“I find it hard to believe that a man convicted of crimes, and whom until a moment ago the commissioner himself blamed as responsible for [sparking] Guardian of the Walls, will be the public security minister,” said a senior police officer. “We need a strong police with a minister who will get us budgets and have our back, but I don’t see a scenario where Ben-Gvir walks around national headquarters and people salute him. It sounds bizarre.” Another police officer said similar things: “In the end we’re a democracy, but I don’t think they’ll want to put a pyromaniac in the Public Security Ministry,” he said. “It’s poking the whole world in the eye. In any case, no minister is above the law.”

The acquaintance between Ben-Gvir and the police commissioner comes mainly from their confrontation with Shabtai as a police officer and Ben-Gvir as a dominant figure on the far right. Back in 2008 Shabtai commanded the eviction of the so-called “disputed house” in Hebron, while Ben-Gvir represented the position of the hilltop youth to the media.

In private conversations, Shabtai describes Ben-Gvir as someone who sets the ground on fire. Ben-Gvir, for his part, misses no opportunity to call Shabtai “a failed commissioner.” When Haaretz reported his decision not to enforce house demolition orders during Ramadan, Ben-Gvir tweeted: “In what other country would a commissioner stand up and tell the thieves ‘keep on stealing?’ After failing during Guardian of the Walls and with crime rising every day, can anyone explain why he still has a job? Shabtai – go home!” A senior law enforcement source said that “it sounds unreal that Shabtai will answer to Itamar Ben-Gvir and take orders from him.”

The 46 year-old Ben-Gvir first gained notoriety at age 19, when a few weeks prior to the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, he proudly displayed the hood ornament from Rabin’s car, saying to reporters “Just as we got to the hood ornament, we can get to Rabin.” In his youth in the 1990s, during the Oslo Accords years, he was an activist in the Kach movement until it was outlawed in 1994. As a youth he already stood out for his on-camera performances, and soon became a target of police and Shin Bet security agency surveillance, and a regular interviewee in the media. He organized protests and provocations, and concurrently coordinated their coverage with reporters with whom he maintained close contacts (including the author).

He was arrested many times and indicted over 50 times, mostly on charges of disturbing the peace. He says he was exonerated in 46 cases, and in many of those he countersued the state and won hundreds of thousands of shekels. In 1998, he was convicted of possession of propaganda for a terrorist organization, after a search of his home discovered bumper stickers reading “Rabbi Kahane was right.” In 2008, he was convicted on appeal to the Jerusalem District Court of incitement to racism and supporting a terror organization for holding a sign reading “Arabs out” after a terror attack in the capital, and for keeping signs in his car reading “Either us or them,” and “There is a solution – deport the Arab enemy,” signed by the “Kahane was Right HQ.” The penalty: 200 hours of public service work.

In 2012, after graduating from law school and prevailing in a legal struggle against the prosecution and Shin Bet, he was accepted as a member of the bar and began to work as a criminal defense lawyer. In 2019, when the High Court of Justice banned the far-right activists Baruch Marzel and Michael Ben Ari from running for Knesset, he rose to become the face of Otzma Yehudit.

Unlike the police commissioner, one senior police officer who maintains ties with the Ben-Gvir family is Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman. Ben-Gvir’s wife, Ayala, is a member of an organization calling itself “The Temple Mount Administration,” which works to allow Jewish worshipers – whose numbers have risen greatly in recent years – to pray at the site. Ben-Gvir and the organization's members are in constant contact with Jerusalem District brass, including the district commander. Turgeman himself praised Mrs. Ben-Gvir, saying she does “excellent work.” Ben-Gvir is well-known for his visits to the mount under tight security and with personal permission from the district commander and the commissioner.

Shabtai can at the very least take comfort in Likud returning to power. Amir Ohana of Likud is the man who appointed him, and like Shabtai and Netanyahu, Ohana also received a warning letter from the commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster in which 45 people were killed during Lag Ba’Omer celebrations. All three have a vested interest in preventing the commission from drawing personal conclusions against them. The change in power may also benefit Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry, who also received a warning letter from another inquiry commission investigating the infamous Gilboa prison break.