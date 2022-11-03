Israel Election: Meet the Extremist Lawmakers About to Join the Government

The once-fringe Religious Zionism party headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir will be the third-largest party in the next Knesset, and is expected to be a key member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

With a projected 14 seats, the success of the far-right party – an alliance of Smotrich’s religious Zionist National Union-Tkuma and Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit – constitutes a high water mark for a brand of ultra-nationalism once rejected by the mainstream right.

So, who are the politicians set to change the dynamics of Israeli politics? Here are nine of the most significant...

Bezalel Smotrich

The blue-eyed, bearded settler has become the country’s unrepentant face of political and religious extremism. A resident of the West Bank settlement of Kedumim and co-founder of Regavim – a nongovernmental organization aimed at promoting “Israeli sovereignty” in the West Bank – the 42-year-old Orthodox attorney quickly made a name for himself as a media-savvy and effective voice of the far right.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich celebrating on Election Night. Credit: Naama Greenbaum

He led the battle to prevent the dismantling of the illegal Amona outpost in the West Bank and advocated for the so-called formalization bill that would legalize the status of such outposts and the expansion of settlements built on privately owned Palestinian land. He is also a fierce proponent of annexing the territories, believing that Israeli sovereignty should be applied “in all of Judea and Samaria.”

Politically active from a young age, Smotrich was arrested by the Shin Bet security service in 2005, suspected of organizing violent protests against the Gaza disengagement and evacuation of the settlements of Gush Katif – but was never charged. A year later, he declared himself a “proud homophobe” and organized the “Beast Parade,” an anti-LGBTQ march in Jerusalem to protest the city’s annual Pride parade.

After entering the Knesset in 2015 as part of future Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Habayit Hayehudi party, he soon enraged many lawmakers with his rhetoric. In 2016, for instance, he declared his support for the segregation of Arab and Jewish mothers in Israeli hospitals. “It’s only natural that my wife would not want to lie next to someone who just gave birth to a baby that might murder her baby in another 20 years,” he said.

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Also an attorney by trade, this 46-year-old resident of the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba spent many years as the go-to legal representative for Jewish extremists who had run afoul of the law. His client list read like a “Who’s Who” of suspects in Jewish terror cases and Israeli hate crimes.

Perhaps his most notorious client was Bentzi Gopstein, director of the anti-assimilation group Lehava.

Born into a secular family in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevasseret Zion, Ben-Gvir turned to the far right during the first intifada in the late 1980s. He joined the youth movement affiliated with Moledet, a right-wing political party that advocated for “transferring” Israeli Arabs out of the country, and later joined Kach – the eventually outlawed Jewish supremacist party founded by U.S.-born Rabbi Meir Kahane.

Around this time, Ben-Gvir – who would eventually be indicted dozens of times on incitement charges – developed enough of a reputation to be disqualified from serving in the army. He famously swiped the Cadillac emblem from Yitzhak Rabin’s car just prior to the prime minister’s assassination, as a sign that the religious extremists could “get” to him.

Despite his current position as the face of the far right, the leader of Otzma Yehudit (which means Jewish Power in Hebrew) only entered the Knesset in 2021. During his time in office, Ben-Gvir – who reportedly used to keep a photo of Hebron massacre perpetrator Baruch Goldstein on his living-room wall – has cultivated a reputation as a firebrand. He has made numerous controversial statements and appeared at politically sensitive sites such as the Temple Mount and Sheikh Jarrah. His party’s campaign slogan was the provocative statement: “Who’s the landlord here?”

Orit Strock

Strock, 62, is a leading figure in Hebron’s Jewish community and the founding chairwoman of the Human Rights Organization of Judea and Samaria, a controversial settlement group.

Open gallery view Orit Strock speaking in the Knesset earlier this year. Credit: Danny Shem Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Unit

A former Habayit Hayehudi lawmaker who entered the Knesset in 2013, she has consistently expressed hostility to non-Orthodox movements. During her time in the Knesset, she has served as a member on various caucus groups. These include the Caucus for Strengthening the Chief Rabbinate and the Caucus for Strengthening and Preserving Jewish Identity in Israel. She was also chairwoman of the Caucus for the Land of Israel.

Her son, Zvi, previously received a 2.5 year sentence for kidnapping and abusing a Palestinian boy. Zvi Strock and an accomplice beat the youth up, bound him, fired their guns close to him, undressed him and threw him naked at the roadside.

Avi Maoz

Maoz is the chairman of Noam, a far-right party that strongly opposes the rights of the LGBTQ and Reform Jewish communities. It ran as part of the Religious Zionist slate after Netanyahu requested the merger this summer to ensure that non far-right votes were wasted on Election Day.

Open gallery view Noam leader Avi Maoz speaking in the Knesset last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Noam, which identifies itself as a party for “normal” people, fights for “Jewish identity,” “family values” and against what it labels “post-modernism.” The party is against the acceptance of LGBTQ citizens, legal recognition of their households and education toward tolerating them. It is also against female conscription in the Israel Defense Forces and mixed prayer at the Western Wall.

The party believes that “foreign powers and many countries” are behind a massive campaign to undermine and alter every value, norm or concept in Israel and alludes to a sort of “deep state” running the judiciary and the education system. Its website encourages supporters to report instances of “awareness engineering” – that is, removing religion from the classroom, or introducing gender-neutral writing in Hebrew.

Zvika Fogel

Fogel is a brigadier general in the IDF reserves and headed its Southern Command prior to his release in the early 2000s. He then spent almost a decade running the Southern Command’s Fire Control Unit. The Interior Ministry appointed him as head of the regional council in the Galilee village of Tuba-Zangariya, a position he quit following a wave of vandalism and violence in 2011. He joined Otzma Yehudit in September.

Simcha Rothman

Rothman is an attorney and activist who founded the Movement for Governability and Democracy, and has been a harsh critic of the decision to prosecute Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Last month, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai warned that Rothman, 42, and his fellow Temple Mount activists could “lead us to another Guardian of the Walls” – referring to the 11-day Gaza conflict in May 2021 – due to his participation in shofar-blowing activities near the Jerusalem holy site.

Unlike some of his fellow party members, Rothman has reached out to the LGBTQ community, recently attending a meeting organized by the group Proud Right-Wing Gays.

Almog Cohen

Former policeman Cohen founded an armed civilian unit in the Negev and styles himself as “the founder of the committee to save the Negev.” He recently appeared to take credit for a violent assault on a Bedouin family that took place nine years ago, posting a photo on Facebook in which he can be seen kneeling on three men who are tied up. Cohen noted in the caption that “those on the ground remember what I did in the army,” adding a winking face emoji.

Open gallery view Almog Cohen during a demonstration outside Be'er Sheva City Hall earlier this year. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Haaretz recently reported that Cohen deleted extremist statements he made on social media against the Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct. Most recently, he called the department’s attorneys “the attack dogs of post-Nazism overtaking every corner here.”

Amichai Eliyahu

The scion of a well-known and respected religious-Zionist rabbinical dynasty, Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu is the son of Safed Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and the grandson of the late Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu. Unlike many other members of his party, Eliyahu – who is chairman of the Association of Community Rabbis – has endorsed dialogue with non-Orthodox denominations.

Open gallery view Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu Credit: Yitzhak Kalman

Eliyahu is a harsh critic of efforts to open public transportation on Shabbat. He tweeted last month that “someone who bought a child on Amazon will not educate us about tolerance and will not impose her values on us” – after Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who recently had a baby via surrogacy, inaugurated a new bus route in Haifa.

Limor Son Har Hamelech

A 43-year-old mother of 10 and longtime settlement activist, Har Hamelech was one of the first residents of the northern West Bank settlement of Homesh, which was evacuated and razed to the ground during the 2005 disengagement. A widow whose first husband was killed in a 2003 terror attack in which she was also wounded (she gave birth prematurely several hours later). Har Hamelech is a founder of Homesh Tekhila, which advocates for the resettlement of the Homesh region.

Speaking with the national religious news site Srugim, she recently promised to promote “a return to Homesh and Gaza, and to all parts of our country.”