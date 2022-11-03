So what coalition will the triumphant Benjamin Netanyahu now form? The obvious answer is the one he has: Likud and the three parties – Shas, United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism – that have been with him in the opposition and supported him throughout the election campaign. They’re the parties that comprise his new majority, and besides, no other party in the Knesset is prepared to join his government.

But something nearly always seems to go wrong or not as planned when Netanyahu forms a coalition. As far back as 1996, when he first became prime minister, the cabinet’s swearing-in was nearly derailed when the party elders (back then all of them were older than Netanyahu) rebelled against his plan to keep Ariel Sharon out of his government. This forced Netanyahu to cobble together the National Infrastructure Ministry for the retired general.

In 2009, when Netanyahu returned to power, he surprised everyone by inviting Labor to join the cabinet and appointing its leader Ehud Barak as defense minister.

And in 2013, the first party invited to join Netanyahu’s government was surprisingly Hatnuah, led by his archrival Tzipi Livni. In 2015 things were more straightforward, though behind the scenes Netanyahu energetically courted Labor’s Isaac Herzog for an entire year.

And then of course there’s the first election of 2019. Netanyahu thought he had secured 65 Knesset members for the swearing-in of a new government, but at the last minute Avigdor Lieberman pulled out the five legislators of his Yisrael Beiteinu party, launching the current cycle of five elections in three and a half years.

The other reason not to automatically assume that Netanyahu will rush to form a coalition of what he calls “Likud’s natural allies” is that he has always ensured that his government includes an unnatural ally. This is a centrist, even a center-left, party that broadens his coalition and gives him room to maneuver between his partners’ demands.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrating in a speech in Jerusalem Tuesday night. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In all of Netanyahu’s governments, Likud has had at least one moderate coalition partner. He prefers it that way. Let there be two sides fighting in the cabinet, canceling each other out, so he can be the calm and fatherly figure advancing pragmatic policy while the others squabble. He has made such a virtue of this approach he even brought it up in his recent autobiography.

But the new Netanyahu camp has no balancing act. All those parties to Likud’s left are refusing to join his government, and he has promised not to take them in. (Though that’s a promise he has broken repeatedly in the past.)

Mathematically it doesn’t seem to be an option either. The only party that could conceivably join is Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party, but with 11or so seats it’s smaller than Religious Zionism, which will try to veto any “leftist” additions. Netanyahu’s partners like things just the way they are. With Likud a minority in the coalition, each of them has much more bargaining power.

So does Netanyahu have any options?

For a start, he may not be looking for options. After 16 months in the opposition and with his corruption trial ongoing, he may actually prefer this radical coalition that will support any moves against the legal system.

But Netanyahu is a creature of habit. He hates being tied down by circumstances and always wants to have options. And besides, as happy as he is to have finally won a majority, he’s hugely annoyed that Likud failed to add more than a couple of seats in the election. He knows he has to deal with a large party to his right. Itamar Ben-Gvir served his purpose in getting out the vote for the bloc, but he’s getting too big for his boots. Netanyahu would dearly love to cut Religious Zionism down to size.

Open gallery view Benny Gantz speaking Tuesday night after the election. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Since he can’t jeopardize the support of all of Religious Zionism’s 14 lawmakers, he’s likely to exploit the deep rivalry between the two co-leaders of that alliance, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. If Religious Zionism splits – and Smotrich won’t be loath to divorce his partner – it’s just Ben-Gvir and five other Otzma Yehudit legislators. That’s more manageable.

They could probably be replaced by a few defectors from Gantz’s party, or who knows, despite Gantz's protestations, the former military chief might be amenable once again to join a Netanyahu government. This would all be in the national interest, of course, to keep that terrible Ben-Gvir out of government.

The real question isn't whether Netanyahu will try at some point to push Ben-Gvir out of his coalition and replace him with Gantz, but when he’ll engineer a coalition crisis to precipitate such a move. The easiest thing would be to use a particularly egregious detail on Ben-Gvir’s long shopping list of demands, which he'll bring to the coalition talks that start next week.

But Netanyahu is anxious to get back into office as soon as possible. Too much haggling will postpone his new government’s inauguration.

He’s more likely to wait a few months until the right opportunity presents itself, and with Ben-Gvir, it will. By then, Gantz who has yet to spend a long dark winter in the dreary trenches of the opposition, will have started to despair of his decision four years ago to enter politics. The former general now treats the defense minister’s office that he has occupied for two and a half years as his God-given fiefdom. After a short exile in the opposition, he’ll be gasping to get back inside.

A few months with a far-right coalition will also give Netanyahu the opportunity to make the changes necessary to hamper the corruption case against him. Gantz will have the excuse that his joining the government was a fait accompli and Netanyahu will say he tried to make it work with Ben-Gvir but he simply wasn’t reasonable.

Netanyahu just needs to choose when to act; he’ll even win plaudits for getting rid of the Kahanist whom he brought in from the cold.