“This is the idiocy of the bloc of change. The difference is only 3,700 votes,” Professor Camil Fuchs, the Channel 13 pollster, told Haaretz yesterday. Idiocy? Criminal negligence is more like it. An eclipse of historic magnitude. “Like a whale that has lost its sense of direction, you keep on charging the beach again and again, trying to commit suicide,” Haim Ramon once exclaimed in exasperation. This time, they succeeded. It wasn’t easy, but when there’s a will there’s a way.

