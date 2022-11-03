Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Elections | Lapid’s Hara-kiri Paved the Way for Netanyahu’s Return

In the run-up to the Israeli elections, the Yesh Atid leader could have lowered the electoral threshold – thus saving Meretz from extinction – but rejected the proposal

Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter
Yossi Verter

“This is the idiocy of the bloc of change. The difference is only 3,700 votes,” Professor Camil Fuchs, the Channel 13 pollster, told Haaretz yesterday. Idiocy? Criminal negligence is more like it. An eclipse of historic magnitude. “Like a whale that has lost its sense of direction, you keep on charging the beach again and again, trying to commit suicide,” Haim Ramon once exclaimed in exasperation. This time, they succeeded. It wasn’t easy, but when there’s a will there’s a way.

