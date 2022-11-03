Since Tuesday night, Yisrael Beiteinu has maintained radio silence. On the night of the elections, Avigdor Liberman told the party's activists that "in the end, what matters is the final number of valid votes. Yet regardless of this number, I want to express my opinion and feelings and yes, I'm very disappointed."

This disappointment was already felt in the disappearance of the party members in cities identified with the Russian public, Liberman's traditional voter base. The change in the expected turnout was felt even before all votes were counted. In previous elections in Ashdod, for example, Yisrael Beytinu stood firmly as the third-largest party after the Likud and Shas. In the current elections, the party only ranked fifth in the city, behind Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yesh Atid. Even in Kiryat Yam, after trailing behind Likud last year, this time the party fell behind both the Likud and Yesh Atid. The same happened in Bat Yam, a city known for its large population of residents from the former Soviet Union.

Even in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, where Yisrael Beiteinu garnered the second-largest number of votes after the Likud in the 2021 elections, the party has now dropped to third place behind the Likud and Religious Zionism

An Israel Beiteinu official told Haaretz, that based on experience, the party still hopes to achieve another seat from the counting of double envelopes, mainly from votes by soldiers and from the residents of cities with large populations of Jews from the former USSR.

