Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told supporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday night that his Likud party is on the "verge of a great victory," after election exit polls predicted it would win the most Knesset seats.

"The people have undergone a change in the past 18 months," Netanyahu told supporters in Jerusalem, adding that the voters want to restore national pride, and a government that projects "power, not weakness."

Responding to the crowd's chants, Netanyahu said "I am not a king, I need to be voted in, which I did thanks to you."

Netanyahu also congratulated his "partners in the nationalist camp for earning very impressive achievements."