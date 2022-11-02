Haaretz - back to home page
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu at the Likud headquarters in Jerusalem, on Wednesday.
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu at the Likud headquarters in Jerusalem, on Wednesday.Credit: Emil Salman
Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told supporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday night that his Likud party is on the "verge of a great victory," after election exit polls predicted it would win the most Knesset seats.

"The people have undergone a change in the past 18 months," Netanyahu told supporters in Jerusalem, adding that the voters want to restore national pride, and a government that projects "power, not weakness."

Responding to the crowd's chants, Netanyahu said "I am not a king, I need to be voted in, which I did thanks to you."

Netanyahu also congratulated his "partners in the nationalist camp for earning very impressive achievements."

