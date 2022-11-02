Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Election | Kahanist Ben-Gvir Celebrates: I Am Not PM Yet

According to some witnesses present at the Otzma Yehudit headquarters where Ben-Gvir spoke, the crowd chanted 'death to Arabs' alongside the more prevalent calls for 'death to terrorists'

Otzma Yehudit lawmaker at the party's headquarters in Jerusalem, on Wednesday night.
Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Religious Zionism party celebrated his party's strong showing in the election exit polls, telling a crowd in Jerusalem that "it's time to be the owners of this country again."

"I'm still not prime minister," Ben-Gvir said as polls gave his party between 14 and 15 seats. People who voted for the party, he said, "want to walk safely on the street, not to have our soldiers and police officers restrained, [and] seek to completely separate those who are loyal to the State of Israel and those who undermine its existence."

According to some witnesses, the crowd chanted "death to Arabs" alongside the more prevalent calls for "death to terrorists." The party said the crowd only chanted "death to terrorists."

