Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to return to power after a short stint in opposition, as his bloc of right-wing extremists and ultra-Orthodox Jews tallied a slender majority in Tuesday's election with the majority of the votes counted.

With almost 90 percent of the final vote counted, the right-wing bloc helmed by Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have a more decisive lead with 65 seats out of 120, making him best placed to receive the mantle from the president to form a government. In a meteoric ascent for the far right, the Religious Zionism party headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich is forecast to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, while Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies also surpassed expectations.

Follow Haaretz's live blog for the latest election updates ■ The people of Israel have spoken

Caretaker prime Minister Yair Lapid firmly established himself as the main alternative to rule the country, after masterminding the short-lived "change coalition'" of parties from the heterogeneous anti-Netanyahu camp.

Following the initial exit polls on Tuesday night, caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the leader of the second biggest party after Netanyahu's Likud, maintained "it's not over yet" as some liberal strongholds and several Arab localities remained to be fully counted. However, as Wednesday has already begun preparations for a transfer of power, and a late swing looks unlikely.

Israel's historic left wing parties are set for a wipeout. The left-wing Meretz party, which in earned four seats in the exit polls, does not currently enter the Knesset. The Labor party, which governed the country for its first three decades, is projected to fall to a historic low of 4 seats.

While two other parties representing the Arab community in Israel scraped the threshold, Arab nationalist party Balad looks set to miss out, despite a surprising surge that took them close to the 3.25 threshold.