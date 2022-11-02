Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Israel Election: Netanyahu and Far Right Poised for Dramatic Triumph, Israel's Left Faces Wipeout

With almost 90 percent of votes counted, PM Lapid's chances of holding on to his coalition seem slim as left-wing Meretz and Arab nationalist party Balad fail to pass the electoral threshold

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
בנימין ביבי נתניהו יאיר לפיד ראש הממשלה בחירות 2022 הבחירות לכנסת ה-25 עשרים וחמש חמש דגל ישראל קלפי מדינת
Credit: Artwork: Anastasia Shub / Photos: Sebastian Scheiner, Oded Balilty, Alastair Grant / AP , Ingimage
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks set to return to power after a short stint in opposition, as his bloc of right-wing extremists and ultra-Orthodox Jews tallied a slender majority in Tuesday's election with the majority of the votes counted.

With almost 90 percent of the final vote counted, the right-wing bloc helmed by Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have a more decisive lead with 65 seats out of 120, making him best placed to receive the mantle from the president to form a government. In a meteoric ascent for the far right, the Religious Zionism party headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich is forecast to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, while Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies also surpassed expectations.

>> Follow Haaretz's live blog for the latest election updatesThe people of Israel have spoken

Israel Election: What's Behind the Rise of the Far Right? LISTEN

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

Caretaker prime Minister Yair Lapid firmly established himself as the main alternative to rule the country, after masterminding the short-lived "change coalition'" of parties from the heterogeneous anti-Netanyahu camp.

Following the initial exit polls on Tuesday night, caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the leader of the second biggest party after Netanyahu's Likud, maintained "it's not over yet" as some liberal strongholds and several Arab localities remained to be fully counted. However, as Wednesday has already begun preparations for a transfer of power, and a late swing looks unlikely.

Israel's historic left wing parties are set for a wipeout. The left-wing Meretz party, which in earned four seats in the exit polls, does not currently enter the Knesset. The Labor party, which governed the country for its first three decades, is projected to fall to a historic low of 4 seats.

While two other parties representing the Arab community in Israel scraped the threshold, Arab nationalist party Balad looks set to miss out, despite a surprising surge that took them close to the 3.25 threshold.

    Comments

    SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

    Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
    From $1 for the first month

    SUBSCRIBE
    Already signed up? LOG IN

    ICYMI

    עדי שטרן

    Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

    ISRAEL-VOTE

    Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

    Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

    Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

    ג'אמיל דקוור

    Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

    The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

    ‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

    A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

    Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?