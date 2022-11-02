U.S. Administration Fears Ben-Gvir Domino Effect, Considers a No-contact Policy

WASHINGTON – Now that Benjamin Netanyahu is all but destined to return to power, buoyed by far-right extremists in an unprecedented manner, the Biden administration is now tasked with determining how to engage with such a government in general, and with extremists and assumed future minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in particular.

U.S. officials are currently debating the best way to approach this issue, acutely understanding the minefield that cooperation with Ben-Gvir represents, several people familiar with the matter say.

In a carefully worded statement, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that "It is far too early to speculate on the exact content or composition of the next governing coalition. This is something that will play out in Israel and Israel's own political system over the coming days. What I would say is that what makes this relationship so strong and what has made it so strong since Israel's independence to the present day is that this is a relationship that has always been based on our shared interest, but importantly, our shared values.

"We hope that all Israeli government officials will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups," Price said.

While a de facto no-contact policy, at the very least, is under consideration, it remains too early to tell what track the administration will pursue. While it may be difficult for U.S. officials to justify engaging with him based on his history, positions and criminal background though it may not be a dealbreaker.

“Ben-Gvir is toxic in the U.S. He confirms the worst of what detractors claim about Israel. The U.S. will obviously engage with the Israeli government, but it has engaged before with other governments while shunning their components — from Austria to Lebanon,” says Brookings Institution Center for Middle East Policy Director Natan Sachs.

The administration is forced to reckon with this under the background of all parties understanding that Ben-Gvir is operating from an undeniable position of leverage.

“We have never seen a situation between an American administration and an Israeli government in which the third-largest party in the Knesset — likely to have at least two ministers in the government — has a platform that is supremacist, racist, homophobic and anti-democratic. It just never existed,” says Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Senior Fellow Aaron David Miller.

The best possible read for Biden, who by all accounts respects Israeli democracy and will not attempt to interfere in internal politics, is that Netanyahu will operate with pragmatism at risk of totally alienating the U.S. while the coalition will be held in check by the military-security establishment.

This would manifest in both Netanyahu and Biden intentionally avoiding clashes, despite their open disagreements on matters relating to Iran, Ukraine and the Palestinians. This could be aided by the fact that a nuclear deal by all accounts is not in the offing, and the administration has publicly defended Israel against criticisms toward its Ukraine posture.

It is highly likely, however, that Ben-Gvir will invariably rock the boat domestically, increasing tensions on the ground and having a domino effect on bilateral relations. While purely hypothetical, U.S. officials are undoubtedly aware of both Ben-Gvir’s record and the precedence of not cooperating with Israeli officials deemed unseemly.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrating in a speech in Jerusalem Tuesday night. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“I don’t think a decision has been made because the nature of governments is not to decide these things until a government is actually formed. Yet if I had to predict, I don’t think they will meet someone who has been convicted by an Israeli judicial system for a terror-related offense,” says Washington Institute for Near East Policy Distinguished Fellow David Makovsky, who noted the U.S. government didn’t meet with Ariel Sharon for fifteen years after the Lebanon War ended.

The administration finds itself at this crossroads after spending the past year and a half prioritizing the survival of the governments helmed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, avoiding public criticism of Israel’s posture toward the Palestinians at risk of destabilizing their fragile coalition.

This has led to the U.S. not publicly pushing Israel hard on matters while airing grievances in private channels on matters such as the reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, settlement construction and right-wing demonstrations and provocations aimed at Palestinians.

The U.S. only further solidified this strategy during Biden’s visit over the summer, during which he did everything in his power to heap praise on Lapid while offering as noncontroversial and challenging of rhetoric as possible.

"For Biden, avoidance of conflict with Israel is the paramount goal. This was true during the tenure of the previous government, during which the U.S. refrained from demanding accountability for the deaths of an American journalist and an elderly American man, both at the hands of the Israeli army; when it failed to challenge Israel’s targeting of Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations; when it was chose not to oppose Israel’s imposition of draconian restrictions on entry to the West Bank; and when it took no meaningful steps to prevent settlement expansion or to hold Israel accountable for settler violence,” Foundation for Middle East Peace President Lara Friedman said.

“While it is certain that the list of brazen Israeli violations of Palestinian rights and even the rights of American citizens will continue to grow under an Israeli right-wing government that elevates its most unabashedly racist, Islamophobic, homophobic political forces, there is no reason to believe that U.S. policy of embracing Israeli impunity will suddenly change," she added.

Biden now finds himself on the precipice of an unprecedented far-right government abroad, met with a Republican-dominated Congress at home that will have zero qualms concerning a populist Israeli coalition helmed by perhaps their favorite international leader.

Open gallery view Credit: GPO

A large part of the U.S. posture toward Ben-Gvir will depend on what ministry he holds. He has publicly stated he wants to serve as public security minister — a role that would hold significantly more bilateral significance than a smaller level position. This would make a potential “boycott” of sorts much more difficult to maintain.

The Obama administration, for example, refused an entry visa to former MK and Ben-Gvir ally Michael Ben Ari on the grounds that he belonged to a terrorist organization. The Kahane Chai organization was officially designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. up until this past May, when it removed the group from its list on technical grounds while still designating it a "specially designated global terrorist entity."

Open gallery view Meir Kahane. Credit: Ilan Ossendryver

These issues bring up Biden’s domestic issues concerning the new Israeli government. The Democratic Party’s center of gravity on Israel has been consistently shifting leftward for years. Netanyahu himself recounted a conversation with Biden during the 2021 Gaza war where the president said he was facing internal pressure over his support for Israel and that it is no longer the Democratic Party of yore.

Key Democrats in Congress, including unabashed Israel allies, have already expressed concern about Ben-Gvir’s potential inclusion. The administration now has to reconcile being caught between Republicans waiting to hammer Biden on any matter relating to Israel and Democrats growing increasingly disillusioned with Israel.

The fact remains that all parties involved are currently in wait-and-see mode and monitoring how specific portfolios are distributed. This being said, tensions and conflict are significantly more likely to emerge now than they were 24 hours ago.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said he was “pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset election. It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted. I look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values.”