The exit polls published on Tuesday night send first and foremost a message from the Jewish Israeli public to their Arab counterparts – that the majority cannot bear the thought of an Arab party within the governing coalition.

Now, regardless of who wins the election, Israel's Arab community will have to deal with an emboldened current in the Knesset which openly calls for the 'transfer' of Arab citizens out of Israel. What was once considered fringe in Israeli society has now gained legitimacy at the polls. The Israeli public knew what Religious Zionism stands for – and yet, they still gave them their vote.

The results are not only a warning sign for Arab citizens of Israel, but also, for the Jewish majority. Israel's democratic camp has been in steep decline for twenty years, and is failing to reinvent itself.

Until Tuesday night, Arab parties were pushing their community to head to the polls – yet nobody bothered to persuade Jewish Israelis to change their vote. Despite deep bitterness and despair, 55% of Arabs journeyed to their voting booths – a voter turnout that was nothing more than a pipe dream just a week ago. Yet in the face of the soaring turnout in the general population, this spike was not enough. A new reality now awaits Israel's Arab parties.

If Balad, for example, manages to cross the electoral threshold – it would prove the party is no longer niche but very much mainstream in Israel's Arab community. If it does not achieve the 3.2 percent of the vote needed to enter the Knesset, it will face a reckoning. With a far right government in office, it will be forced to prove it can continue to operate as a party and political movement outside the Knesset without disappearing from the political landscape altogether.

As for Hadash-Ta'al: if the exit polls are correct, the party has been dealt a blow, only managing to secure a mere four seats. Their claim to be the "biggest party in the Arab community" will ring hollow for the first time, forcing party leaders – not the least chairman Ayman Odeh - to rethink their direction.