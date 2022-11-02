The Left Cried 'Save Me' but the Voters Weren't Impressed

At Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion House, where Israel's first prime minister once lived, the employees didn’t take a day off as so many others did on Election Day. The museum was a very lively place Tuesday.

Outside, children drew pictures of David Ben-Gurion and his wife, Paula. Inside, the kids’ parents and grandparents viewed an exhibition of election posters from Israeli history.

For some visitors, it was a nostalgic break from the fifth election campaign in three and a half years. Others were interested in the room belonging to Ben-Gurion's daughter Renana. During the Sinai Campaign of 1956, that place became the room from which Ben-Gurion – who was sick with the flu and a burning fever – ran Israel's contribution to the war.

Not far away, on the seaside promenade, Ben-Gurion’s heir as head of the Labor Party, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, stopped for a selfie with potential voters, surrounded by three security guards.

“So you don’t regret it today, tomorrow or later, put emet in the ballot box and give me strength, I’m working for you,” Michaeli said, mentioning the Hebrew word for truth, the symbol on the ballot for the Labor Party.

The present isn't the best time for the party, which ran the country from its founding in 1948 to 1977. According to the average of three exit polls, Labor will have five seats in the next Knesset, one more than necessary to qualify for parliament. According to the three polls, Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to form a hard-right government and return as prime minister.

One of the voters listening to Michaeli was Shira, a woman of around 30 who declined to give her last name. “I considered voting for Meretz, out of a fear that it would disappear, but in the final analysis I think that the Labor slate is better and has high-quality people,” she said. According to the exit polls, Meretz, just to the left of Labor, will have four seats in the Knesset.

“I voted out of habit,” Shira said. “I didn’t go out to vote with a lot of joy, because everything feels pretty unnecessary. And even if it seems we'll get a dream government, we saw how hard it is to move things, so I’m not optimistic.”

A half-hour drive away, in Petah Tivkva’s Em Hamoshavot neighborhood, Meretz chief Zehava Galon was doing some final campaigning, having returned from her brief retirement after she was called on to save the party.

After Labor and Meretz's failure to form a joint ticket, the chairwomen of the two parties canvassed for votes in the traditional style of gevalt, a Yiddish word that in Israeli politics can be loosely translated as “save us.”

Open gallery view Meretz chief Zehava Galon at a press conference on Thursday. Credit: Moti Milrod

“This is exactly the time to give a push,” Galon tweeted, saying the party was on the brink. “We must get more people out to the polling stations. If Meretz falls, Bibi is prime minister. Meretz needs you – the country needs you.” Meretz's happy days of 12 Knesset seats in the 1992 election, putting it in Yitzhak Rabin's government, are receding in more ways than one.

Sefi Efrati, a 46-year-old musician from Tel Aviv, didn't need Galon’s tweets to vote for Meretz. He said he's a proud “Anyone but Bibi” voter. “I voted for Meretz in all of the five recent elections. I’m a graduate of the Balfour protest,” Efrati said.

“The choice of Meretz for me is a combination of sticking to liberal values such as opposition to the occupation and for minority, LGBTQ and women’s rights. And mostly it's hope to block the possibility of Netanyahu returning to power.”

Efrati said he “won’t blink, won’t be excited by every unsuccessful statement, and I'll stick to my original vote. This isn't excessive admiration for Meretz’s politicians, it’s a personal statement.”

Michael Ziv, a 34-year-old urban planner from Tel Aviv, voted for Meretz. “All the possibilities are equally bad. You take something so that you don't vomit and you do it,” he said when asked why he chose Galon's party and not another party in the center-left bloc.

“They showed proper political action in that they managed to be purists and held on in the coalition. Assuming our politics is mostly compromise ... they withstood it very nicely and played the game. I respect that.”

After voting, Galon visited Kafr Qasem, only three days after the Arab town marked the 66th anniversary of the massacre there. Galon stopped for a selfie with Meretz member Ayeed Badir, 42, who lives in the city. He helped breathe a bit of hope into the possibility of Arab-Jewish coexistence.

“I represent Meretz being an Israeli party, Jewish-Arab,” he said recently, adding that he advanced projects such as language classes in which students from Kafr Qasem and nearby Rosh Ha’ayin study together. There's also the battle by residents of both cities against the construction of a polluting power plant.