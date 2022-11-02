Amid disappointing exit poll results, the Israeli Labor Party cancelled a post-election event in Tel Aviv that it had planned to hold with the close of voting in the Knesset election on Tuesday. As the polls closed, Israel's three main television news channels projected that Merav Michaeli’s party would cross the 3.25 percent electoral threshold, but gave it just five or six Knesset seats.

And by Wednesday morning, with most of the actual votes counted, it appeared that Labor would squeak through with only four seats and that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party would lead a new coalition government. Michaeli refused to grant interviews Tuesday night. “Friends, given the uncertain results, the Labor Party’s event is postponed to a later date,” she said.

In the period leading up to Tuesday's vote, Michaeli, who is transportation minister in Prime Yair Lapid's outgoing government, rebuffed Lapid's attempts to convince Labor to run on a joint slate with the left-wing Meretz party led by Zehava Galon. Michaeli also rejected public calls and op-eds on the issue and even threatened to sue those who placed ads urging a joint slate. She said that Lapid and Galon’s concerns that Meretz or Labor may not cross the threshold were unfounded and asserted that running together would only deplete their power. (As of Wednesday morning, Meretz was hovering just below the threshold.)

Into the night on Tuesday, gloom descended on the dozens of activists still milling around at Labor's Tel Aviv headquarters, as it appeared that Lapid's center-left bloc would fail to remain in power. Scattered applause erupted when the numbers showed that Labor would be represented in the next Knesset, but none of its seven lawmakers in the outgoing Knesset were on hand at the time. The party asked its polling station observers to remain at polling places until the last of the votes were counted.

The party’s secretary general, Eran Hermoni, tried to dispel the despair. “We're waiting for the final results. Everything could still change,” he said. “In terms of the bloc, there are serious concerns that we’re facing a right-wing government on steroids. When Bibi [Netanyahu] depends on Ben-Gvir, it’s scary,” he said, referring to the leader of the extreme-right Otzma Yehudit party, which ran on the Religious Zionism slate.

Hermon admitted that the Labor Party, the political predecessor of which founded Israel, has to do some serious soul-searching. “We don’t have to be a party that’s fighting over crumbs with Meretz,” he said. “That’s not what the party is aiming for. Our objective is to become a mass ideology movement. We need a dramatic change.”

Open gallery view Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli at a telephone bank calling potential voters on Monday. Credit: Hadas Parush

In the days leading up to the election, Labor leader Michaeli declined to sound the alarm that voters needed to support her party to head off disaster. On Election Day, however, the tone changed.

“The turnout by Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir voters is particularly high, endangering our bloc," she warned in a video. "We don’t have the privilege of conceding any votes. Now is the time to get out and bring others to vote for us. Only a vote for Labor ensures two victories with one slip – a government of hope and a party that works for you. Let’s do it.”

On Election Day, the Labor Party attempted to attract supporters of Lapid's Yesh Atid party. On the Tel Aviv promenade, flanked by three bodyguards, Michaeli paused for a photo-op with potential voters. “To avoid regretting it today, tomorrow and later on, vote Labor and give me power. I work for you,” she said.

Shira, 30, was persuaded. “I considered voting Meretz, afraid that it would disappear, but in the end, I think the Labor slate is better, with high-quality people,” she said after casting her vote at an elementary school in north Tel Aviv. And at a polling station in south Tel Aviv, one woman who had been undecided told her friend: “I’ll vote for Michaeli in the end. She’s simply the only one looking after women.”

Women constituted half of the candidates on Labor Knesset slate, in major contrast with the members of the outgoing Knesset from all parties, where there are 28 women among the 120 legislators.