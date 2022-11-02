The exit poll results from Tuesday’s Knesset election may or not change based on the actual vote count. It’s already clear, however, and has been for quite some time – without it having sufficiently sunk in – that without a thorough revolution in relations between Jews and Arabs within the democratic camp, there is no democratic camp.

According to all the projections, the extreme right headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich has chalked up a historic achievement, with 14 or 15 Knesset seats, according to initial exit polls. A deluge of rhetoric has been expressed in recent months about the dangers awaiting us in such a reality, in which Benjamin Netanyahu could establish an extreme right-wing coalition like the one that is apparent at this point, because that is indeed possible. The religious right-wing, messianic and racist bloc is more united than ever, while in the opposition bloc there are still greater disparities than similarities.

But with all the differences between Yesh Atid and Hadash-Ta’al, one is still clearly hearing about the major dependence that they have on each other to put a stop to the dangers that Ben-Gvir poses. The argument that the center-left is currently dependent upon the vote of the Arabs isn’t just a right-wing scare campaign but rather the reality, even if it is based simply on a common interest rather than common ideology.

The center-left needs Israel’s Palestinian citizens. That’s clear. The cries of gevalt, pleas to turn out and vote, Jewish organizations that were enlisted to get Arabs to vote are all evidence of urgent concern. But the problem was never a shortage of rides to the polling places, or last-minute convincing through a slick campaign or distributing perks in Arab villages. The truly fundamental disparities between the center-left and the Arabs in Israel are differences of identity and ideology.

First of all, there’s the cultural-identity disparity. Many Palestinian citizens of Israel currently perceive the Jewish left as a privileged, satiated group that doesn’t understand or share the same problems – and above all, as a group that supports the maintenance of systems that reinforce Jewish superiority in the country. From the outset, the constellation of forces in such a theoretical partnership isn’t one of equality. The major despair of the Arabs comes no less from the center-left than from the right.

Evidence of that can be seen in remarks repeatedly heard from Arabs, notably young people, that they have a difficult time seeing any substantial difference between the outgoing government of “change” and a fully right-wing government – when it comes to the occupation and government funding and the fight against crime.

Many Arab citizens don’t identify with the center-left’s fight because they don’t feel that it’s a battle over their country. They don’t feel that it’s truly a fight that they share. They also don’t feel the effects on the ground of their vote. Even when the largely Arab Joint List was at its peak, many Arabs didn’t feel the hoped-for change on the ground even in their daily lives – of the type that Religious Zionism would surely bring about for its constituents.

The simplest conclusion is that it’s not sufficient to remember the Arabs every time just prior to an election and not fair to accuse them right after an election of foiling the camp’s efforts. If the center-left really wants the support of the 20 percent of the population without which it cannot revive itself, the time has come to understand that this will also require fundamental concessions – including in the constellation of power – and above all frank, open and ongoing conversation regarding the most painful issues, for example, the division of resources.

There’s also the need to define the common denominator that can be agreed upon. They don’t have to agree on everything within a broad political bloc, but they do need some sort of common base. And that’s not possible without a longer and more thorough process of dialogue. Such a process needs to start now and not only before Israel’s sixth round of elections.