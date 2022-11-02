Benjamin Netanyahu is the ultimate campaigner. On his fifth squeeze of the lemon that is the Israeli electorate, he seems – at least according to the television channels’ exit polls – to have extracted the last few drops to finally give him the Knesset majority that proved so elusive in the previous four elections.

It wasn’t just Netanyahu, of course. He had a massive boost from a campaigner 27 years his junior. Itamar Ben-Gvir more than doubled Religious Zionism’s tally from the March 2021 election and, according to the exit polls, these additional eight or nine seats haven’t come at the expense of Likud, Shas or United Torah Judaism, who all look to have held onto their seats from the last race.

Ben-Gvir managed to find voters who hadn’t voted previously, raising national turnout by about 6 percent from the election that took place just 19 months ago. He helped attract a significant number of voters who had voted for the anti-Netanyahu right-wing parties Yamina and New Hope to the pro-Netanyahu bloc.

That over 10 percent of Israelis voted for an openly anti-Arab party with proudly homophobic representatives is a frightening moment for Israel’s limited and fragile democracy. If Netanyahu indeed has the seats to form a coalition government, he will be beholden to Ben-Gvir – and the far-right leader will have a long list of demands. As will the two ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, who will return from the opposition with a vengeance.

Likud is still seemingly stuck on 30 seats, which means Netanyahu will be a minority within his own government. Every far-right and Haredi lawmaker will be able to hold him hostage. It is a nightmare coalition that he cannot avoid. Even if Benny Gantz was prepared to join him again – and that is highly doubtful – as he did in 2020, his National Unity Party does not have enough seats (between 11 and 13, according to the exit polls) to replace Religious Zionism in the coalition.

But the results are far from certain. The exit polls in March 2021 offered a similar picture, but when the actual results came in, Netanyahu’s camp was on just 59 seats. This could still happen, especially as the Arab nationalist party Balad is on the verge of crossing the electoral threshold. If it does so, Netanyahu’s bloc will probably go down to 60 seats and the tie between the blocs remains.

Open gallery view A supporter saluting Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

This is what Yair Lapid is now hoping for. His Yesh Atid party has grown, but at the expense of the parties to his left, Labor and Meretz. They have been reduced to their bare bones, barely crossing the threshold. If he has to leave office after just four months as premier, he will find it very hard rallying a disgruntled opposition to the new far-right and religious government.

One data point that is still unclear is the final turnout in the Arab community. In the previous election, a 44-percent Arab turnout was enough to win 10 Knesset seats for the Joint List and United Arab List. In these exit polls, they are currently down to nine seats, despite the Arab turnout reportedly rising to around 55 percent. If that is the case, it is clear that the breakup of the Joint List is what gave Netanyahu his majority (though if Balad crosses the threshold, that will change).

On the basis of the exit polls, it looks like in absolute numbers, the anti-Netanyahu bloc actually won more votes. But Netanyahu kept his camp together, running in just four tight slates of candidates, while the fracturing of the center-left and Arab parties to multiple tickets may ultimately have cost them the election.