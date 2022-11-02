Foreign Diplomats Warn of Blowback if Smotrich and Ben-Gvir Become Ministers

The vote counting isn't over, and the President has yet to begin consultations, but Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu may discover very soon that his efforts to create a coalition relying on the votes of Religious Zionism and the Haredi parties will encounter harsh criticism by the international community. This will be coupled by a likely escalation of diplomatic tension between Israel, Arab states and Europe and the U.S. Foreign diplomats have estimated, in conversations with Haaretz, that Israel’s foreign relations with the countries they represent will be harmed if, as expected, a right-wing government is formed.

The main concern the foreign diplomats voiced was the about the implementation of a “pro-settler” policy and abuse of Palestinians’ civil rights in the territories: The eviction of Khan al-Ahmar, legalization of the [illegal outposts euphemistically known as] “young settlements,” construction in existing settlements and declarations of annexation are but examples of the promises the right-wing parties will seek to realize for their voters, promises that will fuel the conflict with the international community.

The sources estimated that “backward and homophobic views,” which they see as characterizing the members of Religious Zionism may harm working relations with the new government. “If Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are appointed as ministers in the next government, I have no doubt that their counterparts in my country will sever contacts with them and no new cooperation will be advanced with the ministries they will head,” a foreign diplomat clarified. Another diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated that his own government may act likewise, but clarified: “We have to wait and see to what extent Netanyahu will block the extremist tendencies in his government. He knows well that the promotion of an extremist agenda will harm his relationship with the Americans, and I’m not sure he wants that.”

According to the diplomat, “any development concerning annexation, construction of settlements, or violation of Palestinians’ civil rights will force the international community to respond firmly. It is not certain that the various countries will be content with statements alone, and they may consider significant sanctions.” He said that Arab countries that maintain overt or covert ties with Israel may use harsher rhetoric against Israel, among other purposes to satisfy internal political needs, against a backdrop of local resentment toward the Israeli government’s treatment of the Palestinian population.

Several foreign ministers have recently expressed concern, in their talks with Israeli counterparts, about the possibility that Religious Zionism will become a major partner in the government after the election. According to a report in Walla, President Herzog tried, during his visit to Washington last week, to allay the concerns of American administration figures of the inclusion of extreme right-wing figures in the government. Several American legislators, including Robert Menendez and Brad Sherman, warned Netanyahu recently against including Ben-Gvir in the future coalition.

On Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides, released a first and feeble reaction to the election results. He said that “It’s too early to predict the precise makeup of the coalition until all votes are counted.” Nides emphasized that the American administration “intends to keep working with Israel’s government on the two countries’ shared interests and values.”