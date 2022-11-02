Israel Elections: European Jews Silent About Shock Far Right Victory

European Jewish organization have remained rather silent following Tuesday’s election, in which opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party appears set to return to power alongside a coalition of extreme nationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.

But while European Jewish communal and organization leaders appeared to be taken aback by the results and struggling to determine how to respond, those who did speak to the press expressed concern both for Israel’s standing in the world and the security of their own domestic constituents.

“This current government has had much more interest in improving the relationships between Israel and Diaspora Jewry than any of Netanyahu’s governments previously,” one Jewish community leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Haaretz, calling out the former prime minister for defunding the Foreign Ministry and “derailing Israeli Foreign policy.”

However, “European organized Jewry will support Israel no matter what,” he said.

“The current leadership is more of a spice to the main course. It might taste better or worse, but we will support Israel in any case. Specifically European Jewry really has no choice as we are busy having our fundamental and human rights being stripped away from us by European governments. It's just a matter of time now.”

Another community leader, who likewise declined to be identified, said that “there are many questions raised by the election results,"

including Israel-European Union ties, relations between the far right in Europe and Israel’s government and between Jewish communities in the Diaspora and Israel.

Noting that “there is a line between law and order, crackdown on terrorism and racism,” he said that Israel’s embrace of extreme nationalists could impact its credibility when it comes to the fight against antisemitism and the European hard right.

“The Brits will for sure boycott Ben-Gvir,” he said, referring to Otzma Yehudit chief Itamar Ben-Gvir, a key Netanyahu ally and a disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahana, who was banned from Israeli politics in 1988.

The French, he continued, “will be divided.”

Exit polls from the three major television networks in Israel projected that Netanyahu will hold 61 to 63 seats out of 120, making him best placed to receive the mantle from the president to form a government. In a meteoric ascent for the far right, the Religious Zionism party headed by Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich is forecast to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, while Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies also surpassed expectations.

Neither the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which has previously harshly rejected Smotrich, nor the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions juives de France (CRIF) were willing to comment for this story.

Liberal Judaism, a progressive Jewish denomination in the UK, was less reticent, tweeting a joint statement with its youth movement that it “share[d] the concern of so many in the British Jewish community for the future of Israel’s government following the November 1 election.”

“The Religious Zionism Party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir ran a campaign that proudly displayed its racist, misogynist and homophobic views” which “un counter to the most basic Jewish values,” it said.

“We call on the leaders of the two largest parties, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid, to reject the anti-democratic views of the Religious Zionism Party and not include them in any government coalition that they might be negotiating,” the added.

The European Union of Jewish Students, which this week condemned Ben-Gvir as fascist, compared the newly ascendant Israeli far-right to its European counterparts on Wednesday, tweeting that “their names might differ” but “at their core, they stand on platforms of discrimination, intolerance and far-right nationalistic ideology.”

“The party of Religious Zionism represents the polar opposite of those values. Far-right ideology has no place in politics whether it is in Sweden, Italy, France, Germany or Israel,” a EUJS spokesperson told Haaretz, promising that the union “will continue to oppose the racism, homophobia, misogyny, anti-Palestinian sentiment and whole host of other forms of hatred that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich embody.”

Not every Jewish organization took such a combative line, however, with Union of Italian Jewish Communities President Noemi Di Segni stating that even if Ben-Gvir enters the cabinet, “the Union and Jewish communities will continue as always to support Israel – its right to exist and its valuable contribution to the Middle East and Europe."

Petr Kadlcik, a past president of the Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Poland, was even more sanguine, stating that he did “not think that [the election] will change significantly Israeli-European relations.”

“I am looking forward to seeing how the Israeli-Ukrainian relations are going to change,” he said.