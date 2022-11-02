AG Will Struggle to Withstand Pressure From Netanyahu Government, Officials Say

Top Justice Ministry officials expressed their "deep concern" on Wednesday over remarks made about the Attorney General by lawmakers from Netanyahu's bloc, predicting that she would struggle to withstand pressure from the incoming government.

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said that he expects Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to "submit a resignation letter" in an interview with Kan Public Broadcasting as Simcha Rotman, an MK for Religious Zionism, said on army radio that if the AG rejects his party's proposal for judicial reform, "it would certainly lead to a very difficult dispute with the government, there may be a reason to worry."

While Baharav-Miara declined to comment on the issue, a member of her close circle to her told Haaretz that they are worried by these words and that "at the end of the day, democracy is not founded on just one authority, the legislature, but on three."

Open gallery view Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rotman Credit: Moti Milrod

Another official expressed concern to Haaretz that Baharav-Miara, who took office in February, will find it difficult to withstand the pressures that will be brought to bear on her by the politicians. He asserts that those politicians will attempt to cast doubt on her professional integrity and use it as justification for their assaults.

Other officials, however, told Haaretz that the Justice Ministry and State Prosecutor's Office staff members are resistant to these pressures. They added that despite what Rotman and Karhi have said, they do not think the two will impose their position on the upcoming new government.

Rotman and Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich unveiled a plan for judicial reform two weeks ago, which calls for the abolition of the offense of fraud and breach of trust, of which Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is accused.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism MKs Simcha Rotman and Bezalel Smotrich. Credit: Hadas Parush

At the time, Smotrich stated his intention to ensure that the plan would not apply to Netanyahu's cases. "We will regulate it in legislation so as not to give an excuse to the left and the media to reject the whole plan and focus the discussion only on Netanyahu," he said.

Many members of the prosecutor's office, according to Rotman, support the program, he claimed in an interview with army radio: "If you talk to them quietly, when they are not scared because of the "friend brings friend" method and the cliques that exist there, then they will also tell you that they support it."

The reform calls for dividing the role of the attorney general into three distinct positions: attorney general, state representative in the courts, and legal advisor in a position of trust. They also suggest changing the State Attorney's Office's appointment system and creating an independent auditing body for the office.

The two also stated that they intended to make it so that a law will only be declared invalid if there is a unanimous agreement of all supreme judges, and that the "override clause," which allows the Knesset to pass a law again after it has been declared invalid by the High Court, can be passed with a simple majority.