‘A Resounding Failure,’ Lapid and Gantz’s Parties Trade Blame for Loss

Senior officials from the parties of Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz traded accusations on Wednesday over the current governing coalition’s inability to secure a majority in Israel’s election.

A top official in Gantz’s National Unity Party accused Prime Minister Yair Lapid of “failure in managing the bloc.”

The official added that Lapid ran a “rose garden campaign” and didn’t work “the field” like Gantz and other party leaders who gave interviews while “he was busy drinking the bloc’s votes,” adding that with the same outcome, “we could have brought a result of 61-59 in our favor.”

In response to the allegations, a senior member of Lapid’s Yesh Atid party said that “Gantz fought with Lapid instead of Netanyahu. He failed to secure two seats from the right-wing bloc and is accountable for the loss.”

Open gallery view Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Gadi Eisenkot. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

The National Unity Party official further accused Lapid of failing to persuade the Arab parties to merge, as well as Meretz and Labor, and for not making the parties sign surplus votes agreements or urging voters to vote for Meretz so the party will pass the electoral threshold.

According to the official, “Gantz, Sa’ar, and Eisenkot made sure to merge, secure seats from the right, prevent the waste of votes, and try to resolve the surplus vote agreements until the last possible moment.” “Lapid played on half the court and drank [votes] from the parties in the bloc, which led to a defeat with serious consequences for Israeli society. This is a resounding failure,” the official added.

The Yesh Atid official said that “instead of working with Lapid, Gantz obsessively was busy with himself. While Prime Minister Lapid ran a positive and respectful campaign to all the bloc’s allies and for the state, Gantz talked about an imaginary government. The number of seats he received reflects what the public thinks of him,” the official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, heads of the National Unity Party stated they “accept the will of the voters, and after the next government is formed, we will serve as a responsible opposition as we continue to build the National Unity Party as a governing alternative.”